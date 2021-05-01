China on way to self reliance in 28-nm chips; to attain maturity in 14-mm category as well

Viet said: The claim is debunked. Huawei OS is android 10. If the thin cloth is stripped the king is naked.



China can only make 5 percent of semiconductor. It’s a long way. The US realizes they must act now before it’s too late. Click to expand...

Viet said: China can only make 5 percent of semiconductor. It’s a long way. The US realizes they must act now before it’s too late. Click to expand...

Who debunked it? How come Huawei OS is an android?Care to explain?US can only make 7.5% (GlobalFoundries), so the gap between China and US is not far.In the meantime for 28nm China is already independent, doesnt need foreign tech/equipment, while Glofo and Intel from US is still use foreign technology (such as: ASML lithography from Neatherland).