China on verge of high-income status after wealth measure jumps 20%

China on verge of high-income status after wealth measure jumps 20%​

March 1, 2022

China’s per capita gross national income grew by a fifth in 2021, coming within striking distance of the World Bank’s threshold for a high-income country, Nikkei reported, citing government data.

Chinese GNI rose 20% in nominal terms to $12,438 per capita. The World Bank regards $12,695 as the minimum line for a high-income country.

asia.nikkei.com

China on verge of high-income status after wealth measure jumps 20%

COVID recovery and strong yuan drive GNI gains, but inequality still a challenge
asia.nikkei.com
 

