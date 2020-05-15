China on the origin of COVID-19: Country who built bio-weapon lab all over world should cooperative to the investigation

Speaker of China embassy mention that someone in the US try to playing political dirty games in the search of origin of COVID-19.The search should be driven by scientists, not by a political plot, China first answered to the call of search of the COVID-19 by letting WHO experts to investigate China's Wuhan lab.But they found nothing, yet there is a country, who have bio-weapon lab all over the world, who doing all the kind of dark and secretive research on virus and other bio-weapon agent.And this particular country still refuse to let independent research team to search any of their bio-weapon lab, yet rejecting WHO's report, and instead insist the virus must be come out of Wuhan lab, with a huge political agenda.China support the communities from the world to search for the true origin of COVID-19, to do so, they need everyone's cooperation, doing fair investigation, and search every possible bioweapon labs, including ones in China, and ones put by a country to all over the world.