China offers support, assistance to India to combat rising COVID-19 cases

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
China offers support, assistance to India to combat rising COVID-19 cases
Asked about the spike in coronavirus cases in India by official Chinese media, Foreign Ministry spokesman told a media briefing that COVID "pandemic is a common enemy of all mankind that necessitates international solidarity and mutual assistance".

Beijing Published on: April 22, 2021 19:34 IST






China offers support to India to combat rising COVID cases.

China today offered to provide the necessary support and assistance to India to deal with the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases in the country.
Asked about the spike in the coronavirus cases in India by the official Chinese media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing that the COVID-19 "pandemic is a common enemy of all mankind that necessitates international solidarity and mutual assistance".
"China takes note of the recent grave situation in India with a temporary shortage of anti-epidemic medical supplies," he said.
"We stand ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance to get the epidemic under control," he said.
China reported the first COVID-19 case in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and since then the deadly disease has snowballed into a pandemic, affecting more than 143,915,000 people and over 3,060,500 deaths worldwide.



According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the US alone has reported 31,862,987 cases and 569,404 deaths from the deadly virus.
The US has alleged that the COVID-19 may have emanated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) which is a P-4 bio lab, a charge strongly denied by China.
A team of WHO experts, which probed the origin of the coronavirus, concluded last month that “all hypotheses” included the allegation that COVID-19 could have emanated from a bio lab "remained open".
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while receiving the report of the international experts’ team which visited Wuhan, said on March 30 that "as far as the WHO is concerned, all hypotheses remain on the table".



Also Read: Pakistan working on single-dose Covid-19 vaccine with China’s help: Official
Also Read: US reiterates call for investigation into the origins of COVID-19, slams China not cooperating
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

Jul 16, 2018
huye jis ke sabab bimar
usi attar ke launde se dawa leni paregi ? :D
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
GHALIB said:
huye jis ke sabab bimar
usi attar ke launde se dawa leni paregi ? :D
they are doing best in world you have to learn and take oxigion from them . check even now godi media is full of news oxigion shortage in hospitals .its not hidden now
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

Jul 16, 2018
Imran Khan said:
they are doing best in world you have to learn and take oxigion from them . check even now godi media is full of news oxigion shortage in hospitals .its not hidden now
yes there is shortage of oxygen , covid is raining like anything , it looks 50 percent of india is covid positive . idiots are conducting local village panchayat elections in uttar pradesh , 10 crore people are voting . govt employees are forced to attend those are fighting elections .
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

Jul 16, 2018
Imran Khan said:
god save everyone . i wish this end soon


The world can learn from India on how to not manage covid.
that is true . i was very proud of our medical infrastructure , but it total failure now , it is not possible to get beds in hospitals of delhi , maharshtra , uttar [pradesh , and other states .
 
Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
you could have helped us best by not letting loose the virus from your lab and then lying about it.
 
Beefeatergin

Jul 10, 2020
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
GHALIB said:
that is true . i was very proud of our medical infrastructure , but it total failure now , it is not possible to get beds in hospitals of delhi , maharshtra , uttar [pradesh , and other states .
one good news pakistan start learning from india
Karina Kocha, Business Intelligence Manager, explained, “We estimate the average annual demand for medical oxygen to be around 100-110 tonnes per day (tpd) in Pakistan. We also estimate that Covid-19 has raised the consumption of medical oxygen, with figures varying from 300 to 500 tonnes per day in 2020.”
We expect high demand for medical oxygen to continue throughout this year and next, with levels of 300-400 tonnes per day in 2021 and about 200-250 tonnes per day in 2022.”


“100 tpd of medical oxygen in a “peacetime” is a very low volume for 220 million population country.


”Additional demand could vary from 300 and up to 500 tpd of medical oxygen. This quantity does not seem to be difficult to produce, release, or import. More likely, the problem is in the oxygen delivery system to the hospitals.”


From later this week (Thursday 22nd), industrial oxygen supply will be restricted to those entities involved in refilling cylinders, the pharma sector, steel plants, oil refineries, wastewater treatment, food and water treatment, nuclear energy facilities and continuous production sites that must keep processes running.
 
