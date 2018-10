2018-10-10 16:34:272018-10-10 16:34:27Recently, Egypt announced a live video of an Egyptian Air Force fighter and armed drone attacking extreme armed forces on the Sinai Peninsula. As shown above, a missile launched from a drone directly explodes a high-speed traveling vehicle with precision. It was amazing that many extremists were fleeing around the car before the missile was hit. Although Egypt has no external description of the drone model, the Egyptian Air Force currently only has the pterosaur-I armed drone purchased from China to perform the ground strike mission, and the special cross cursor from the video can also confirm the move. It is the pterosaur-I.In March 2017, the Egyptian Air Force dispatched the pterosaur-I armed drone to successfully destroy a moving pickup truck while fighting the extreme armed forces on the Sinai Peninsula. However, the pickup truck was just starting to escape and the speed was low. Nowadays, the pterosaur drone hits the high-speed traveling vehicle, which undoubtedly proves its strength with actual combat results. At the same time, it also gives the Chinese military industry a long face. After all, only the armed drones of China and the United States have done it in the world. Launching a missile in actual combat hits a high-speed traveling vehicle!Egypt began to receive pterosaur-I armed drones from China in 2015, and also introduced the Chinese ASN-209 drone technology to produce this type of drones locally. In addition to Egypt, there are many countries that purchase Chinese pterosaur-I drones, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, but the most convenient one is Egypt, and the actual performance is very eye-catching. However, it is interesting to note that Egypt has successively purchased the China Rainbow-4 and Rainbow-5 large-scale armed drones, becoming the first customer of the Rainbow-5 drone. It should be Egypt’s dissatisfaction with the operational performance of the pterosaur-I. After all, the pterosaur-I can only hang two missiles.As we all know, the pterosaur series and the rainbow series drones are China's best-selling large-scale armed drones, almost monopolizing the world's large armed drone market, accounting for more than 85% of the market. The export performance of Chinese drones has made many American companies jealous. Even the top US defense companies are arguing that the White House’s policy of restricting US companies’ sales of armed drones is very stupid. Nowadays, the price and use cost of large-scale fighters are getting higher and higher, which is unaffordable in many countries. 