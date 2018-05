Sad that Indians and Koreans have forget about any loans from China .







Lord China . Ur bolded orders will be follwedfby pakiPaki president or prime minister.



And no Indians are not jealous. We habhsmall cash with us . For our own food. So no issues



Just think of a day when all Chinese on pdf tuen in to like him and start looking at Pakistani like their pet friendly poor people wanted some food. And they keep donating. That's national pride . Good luck Pakistan's.



And one more thing. In future if Pakistan try to take over P ...ok we will send our troops ...

Click to expand...