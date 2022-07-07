China offers its most powerful stealth aircraft to Saudi Arabia with technology transfer

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly shown keen interest in the Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter, global news sites have reported.The Chinese arms industry showcased a wide range of advanced weapons and equipment, including the FC-31 stealth fighter plane, at the first edition of the World Defense Exhibition that was held in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh last March.Analysts said that China offered Saudi Arabia the Chinese FC-31 stealth fighters with the transfer of technology and the establishment of factories to produce them locally.There is also talk of massive air defense deals between China and Saudi Arabia that may include advanced HQ 17 systems.Eight Chinese companies presented their equipment at the four-day exhibition, including the LY-80 air defense system, the SR5 multiple launch missile system, the JY-27A air warning radar, the Y-9E transport plane, the electronic warfare defense system, the unmanned multipurpose boat and multiple UAVs. Species such as Wing Loong-2, CH-5 and WJ-700, Xinhua News Agency reported.The state-owned Aerospace Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) also announced in a social media post that the FC-31 stealth fighter aircraft is one of the high-quality products also displayed at the fair.The FC-31 is AVIC's iconic product and the company has dedicated a unit to promoting and exporting the aircraft abroad, according to the report.Experts told the Global Times that the Chinese weapons are technically mature, highly cost-effective, and come with complete after-sales services with few political restrictions, making them a good choice in the international arms market.Experts said that China can transfer technology and help build assembly lines in the customer's country on demand, which will not only create local jobs, but also enhance the customer's independent industrial capabilities in general.These unprecedented Chinese moves in the Persian Gulf region come at a time when differences between the United States and its Gulf allies such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, especially on a range of issues, including relations with Iran, the war in Ukraine, cast a shadow over the sale of the F-35 and even the problem of the qualitative supremacy of Israel Beijing sees an opportunity to offer its FC-31 stealth aircraft to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, without conditions.