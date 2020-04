China offers its AI technology to diagnose virus the world over



20 AI systems were used in hundreds of hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and other regions of China, helping diagnose thousands of cases. AI is also being used to develop a vaccine.

AI steps in, helping doctors review CT films and diagnose the disease with more than 90 percent accuracy.

Aliyun, a company affiliated to Alibaba, had provided its AI technology to more than 160 hospitals in China, helping them diagnose 340,000 cases. On March 19, Aliyun announced it would open its AI diagnosis technology to hospitals the world over for free.