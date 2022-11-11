What's new

China offers ‘friendly countries’ radar system that can detect enemy satellites

  • SLC-18 can detect and track multiple low-orbiting satellites at the same time
  • System provides ‘situational awareness capabilities’ on modern battlefields
    China is offering “friendly countries” the chance to buy a radar system that could offset the battlefield reconnaissance advantages of Western satellites.
    The 10-metre-tall SLC-18 active electronically scanned array radar, which has been on display at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, this week, can detect and track multiple low-orbiting satellites at the same time and forecast their paths, its developer, state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, said.
  • https://www.scmp.com/news/china/mil...llites?module=lead_hero_story&pgtype=homepage

 

