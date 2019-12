China offers $2.13b fresh loans for two projects

China will sign agreements by next June to provide $2.13 billion in loans for two more projects, including one on the construction of the Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway.



This was finalised at the maiden meeting of a Bangladesh-China joint working group at the auditorium of the National Economic Council yesterday, said a finance ministry official.



The joint working group was formed to probe slow progress of 27 projects involving around $20 billion that China had agreed to provide during its President Xi Jinping’s Dhaka visit in October 2016.



Until November, loan agreements -- which is the last step before the release of funds -- for six projects involving $5.71 billion were signed and $1.09 billion was disbursed.



Later the group incorporated a new agenda centring Beijing’s interest in investment and trade.