China Oct industrial output, retail sales beat expectations

Industrial output +3.5% y/y vs Reuters poll +3.0%, Sept's 3.1%

Retail sales +4.9% y/y vs Reuters poll +3.5%, Sept's 4.4%

Fixed asset investment +6.1% vs Reuters poll +6.2%

China Oct industrial output, retail sales beat expectations China's industrial output grew at a surprisingly faster pace in October, despite fresh curbs to control COVID-19 outbreaks and supply shortages that have threatened to undercut the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

ReutersNovember 15, 202110:31 AM CSTBEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew at a surprisingly faster pace in October, despite fresh curbs to control COVID-19 outbreaks and supply shortages that have threatened to undercut the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.China's industrial output grew 3.5% in October from the same period a year ago, official data showed on Monday, accelerating from a 3.1% increase in September. Retail sales growth also picked up.The industrial output growth beat expectations of a 3.0% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.Retail sales in October rose 4.9% on the year compared with the same period last year. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 3.5% in October after rising 4.4% in September.Fixed asset investment slowed however, rising 6.1% in the first 10 months from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 6.2% increase tipped by a Reuters poll and the 7.3% rise in January-September.China's sprawling manufacturing sector has slowed this year, with output in September growing at its most feeble pace since March 2020 due to environmental curbs, power rationing and higher raw material prices.