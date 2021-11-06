What's new

China Oct exports rise 27.1% y/y; imports up 20.6%

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,129
-1
80,222
Country
China
Location
China
China Oct exports rise 27.1% y/y; imports up 20.6%
By Reuters Staff
November. 6 2021

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s exports in October rose 27.1% from a year ago, beating analysts’ expectations, while imports jumped 20.6%, customs data showed on Sunday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast October exports would increase 24.5% after jumping 28.1% the previous month.

Imports were estimated to have risen 25%, according to the poll, versus a 17.6% gain in September.

China posted a trade surplus of $84.54 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $65.55 billion surplus. It reported a $66.76 billion surplus in September.

www.reuters.com

China Oct exports rise 27.1% y/y; imports up 20.6%

China's exports in October rose 27.1% from a year ago, beating analysts' expectations, while imports jumped 20.6%, customs data showed on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom