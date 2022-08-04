China now has the most companies on the Fortune 500 list​

For the first time in the history of the rankings, the aggregate revenue of listed companies based in Chinese-speaking countries surpassed that of U.S. companies on the list.

China flexes corporate muscles​

Big companies' total revenues have surged over the last year and now total $37.8 trillion — more than a third of global GDP.