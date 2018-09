That would have been a nearly impossible hypothetical scenario. Japan was and still is under the constraints of its post war constitution and the occupation of the US military. Japan lacks a deep state and is susceptible to covert US actions.



Some American analysts misused the analogy between the current China-US trade dispute and negotiation effort with that of Japan-US relations in the 1980s, saying how negotiations would be a "kabuki" (traditional Japanese theater) but would result in a US dominated deal after some superficial negotiations (no real escalation). The conditions were different, assumptions should change as well.

