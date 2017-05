Norinco, Saudi Aramaco Strike Deal for Major Refinery

By Fang Xiangliang and Coco Feng May 19, 2017 06:32 PM

Saudi Aramco is expanding to China with plans to build a massive refinery and chemicals complex with state-owned defense conglomerate China North Industries Group Corp., also known as Norinco. Above, Norinco weapons are displayed at the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in February 2011. Photo: Visual China



(Beijing) — Leading global energy firm Saudi Aramco is expanding to China with plans to build a massive refinery and chemicals complex with state-owned defense conglomerate China North Industries Group Corp. (Norinco).

China's Norinco and Saudi Aramco line up $10 billion refinery plan

Tue May 16, 2017 | 7:16am EDT

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo