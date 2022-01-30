What's new

China No Longer “The World’s Factory”

Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

Mar 14, 2017
In the last few years, the global supply chain has been hit hard by not only the recent pandemic but also by the trade wars between the US and China. With the relatively extreme ways that China has been dealing with these issues, many countries have realized the economic risks in relying on China as time goes on. As such, numerous foreign companies have been pulling out of China, going instead to other developing countries such as Vietnam, India and Thailand. On January 12, Canon, another large company, announced that they will be shutting down their factory in Zhuhai, China. This was apparently caused by heavy operational difficulties due to the prolonged outbreaks of COVID-19, which undoubtedly raised concerns from many Chinese citizens. As one of the earliest Companies to have entered the Chinese manufacturing market, the Zhuhai branch has been in operation since 1990, having lasted 32 years. Over the years, the factory manufactures all sorts of products for Canon, from lenses to different electronics like printers, cameras and camcorders. It is worth mentioning that in 2013, this factory was recently upgraded with an investment of $1.5 billion yuan, increasing its production capacity by twofold. At the time, it was one of Canon’s largest overseas factories, employing over 10,000 employees and able to produce up to 20 million cameras a year.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Hearing this for decades,..

China Begins to Lose Edge as World's Factory Floor
Updated Jan. 16, 2013 7:52 pm ET
www.wsj.com

China Begins to Lose Edge as World's Factory Floor

China is losing its competitive edge as a low-cost manufacturing base, new data suggest, with producers relocating to cheaper locales such as Southeast Asia.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
www.globaltranz.com

[INFOGRAPHIC] The End of Made In China Manufacturing

The phrase “Made in China” embodies cheap labor, the outsourcing of American manufacturing jobs, and China’s transformation into one of the world’s economic superpowers. However, it seems the end of […]
www.globaltranz.com www.globaltranz.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
My God - some of this people publishing this article are such Morons.

I read the photo industry mags all the time. Canon Zhuhai was shut down because the products they make (Compact Cameras and parts) are no longer in demand, supplanted by cellphone cameras, which take much better and share-able images.

"The move, according to a Canon China public relations representative, was being considered due to the shrinking demand for compact camera systems, problems from the pandemic and the ongoing chip shortage."

www.dpreview.com

Canon is shutting down its Zhuhai factory in south China, citing low compact camera demand and chip shortages

After reports Canon was going to partially shutter its Zhuhai factory, DPReview has confirmed with Canon Inc. that it will shut down its Zhuhai factory in south China, which is responsible for the production of compact cameras and some video equipment.
www.dpreview.com www.dpreview.com

There are 1325 people who have a possibility of losing their jobs - but will most probably be re-trenched in other high skill positions in Canon's other factories.

And these people are crying that China is no longer world's factory... :lol:
 
