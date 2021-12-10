What's new

China, Nicaragua Resume Ties within 3 Hours After Taiwan Loses 'Ally,' a 'Heavy Blow' to Secessionists Seeking US Support

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,271
-7
16,190
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
China, Nicaragua Resume Ties within 3 Hours After Taiwan Loses 'Ally,' a 'Heavy Blow' to Secessionists Seeking US Support
By GT staff reporters Published: Dec 10, 2021 08:38 AM Updated: Dec 10, 2021 11:15 AM

FGNPVadVkAUxRT0.jpeg


China and Nicaragua announced the resumption of diplomatic relations within three hours after the Central American country announced severing “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan island.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declared that it recognizes that in the world there is only one China. The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua.

After Nicaragua made the announcement, the so-called "ministry of foreign affairs" of Taiwan released a statement on Friday and said "relations" with Nicaragua ended "with immediate effect."

FGNoghZUcAMbazb.jpeg


There are 14 countries left in the world that maintain "diplomatic relations" with the island of Taiwan.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, praised Nicaragua's "right decision" to cut off "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and said: "We highly commend the right decision made by the Government of Nicaragua, which is in line with the prevailing trend of the times and people's aspirations."

"The one-China principle is a consensus widely accepted by the international community and allows no challenges," Zhang tweeted.

Given the currently tense cross-Straits relations and the US' increasing hyping-up of the Taiwan question, Nicaragua's decision to sever ties with the island of Taiwan strikes a blow to the Democratic Progressive Party's secessionist moves of seeking international recognition, Wang Jianmin, a senior cross-Straits expert at Minnan Normal University, told the Global Times.

It is also a blow to the US because it is using all means, including threats and coercive measures to help the island of Taiwan to maintain “diplomatic relations,” Wang said, noting that cutting ties with the island is the only right choice that fits the international order and historical trend.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro previously said in September that she would "open diplomatic and commercial relations" with the People's Republic of China if she wins her country's local election, according to the AFP.

However, Salvador Nasralla, one of three vice presidents under Castro, said early December that Honduras does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes US relations, a U-turn of the pre-election attitude, Reuters reported.

Still, Xiomara Castro’s remarks had thrown Taiwan authority into a panic and made the US uncomfortable. During the election, the US sent a delegation to Honduras and made it clear to both leading presidential candidates that Washington wants the country to maintain "diplomatic relations" with the island of Taiwan.

The Taiwan authority is living in a state of worry about losing more “diplomatic relations,” and the alarm of losing more relations sounded every once in a while. Nicaragua is the eighth country that the island of Taiwan has lost relations with after the DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen became leader in 2016. In September 2019, the Solomon Islands severed ties with the island, and less than a week after, Kiribati also broke ties with it.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202112/1241160.shtml


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469156197312102403



Poor american daddy :enjoy:

Of course all people around the world know China is Rising Superpower meanwhile US is in Declining state.

And they want to be in the same side with the Rising one :coffee:








#China and #Nicaragua, the two countries agreed to develop relations on the basis of Mutual Respect of Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity, Non-Aggression, and Non-Interference in each other's internal affairs

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469133042392662016
 
Last edited:
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,292
-48
19,566
Country
China
Location
China
Outstanding news :yahoo:

Need to work on the other 14 countries and completely isolate the Taiwan separatists.

Then put full sanctions on any Taiwan company that funds or politically support the DPP separatists by banning them from doing business with China. That includes no market access, no manufacturing access, no travel access, no rare earth access, no access to anything related to China.

Then put all the top Taiwan people that advocate for independence on individual sanctions list like what happened to Joseph Wu.

Time to systematically dismantle the Taiwanese regime block by block.
 
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,341
-6
2,425
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
As a democracy, US should respect people's decision. Threatening people over their free choices is very undemocratic. Biden could raise this issue during the Sleepy Summit.
 
B

Beast

BANNED
Feb 5, 2011
26,935
-39
61,966
Country
China
Location
China
Stranagor said:
As a democracy, US should respect people's decision. Threatening people over their free choices is very undemocratic. Biden could raise this issue during the Sleepy Summit.
Click to expand...
US still got the mentality they are the only the superpower in this world. The rest of world owe them something, they shall listen only to US command.
 
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,341
-6
2,425
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
Beast said:
US still got the mentality they are the only the superpower in this world. The rest of world owe them something, they shall listen only to US command.
Click to expand...
I think US mentality is severely outdated and increasingly contradicts with ground reality.

Why would Nicaragua, a sovereign state, be bound by a domestic law called Taipei Act. At most, the act must bound US states. Even US states should have a certain level of autonomy on the issue.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,754
-5
83,958
Country
China
Location
China
US slaps new sanctions on Nicaragua on Ortega’s inauguration day
The move comes after President Daniel Ortega won a questionable consecutive fourth term in office in November.


The US Department of the Treasury said it imposed sanctions on six Nicaraguan officials over accusations of state acts of violence, disinformation and targeting of independent media [Maynor Valenzuela/Reuters]

Published On 10 Jan 202210 Jan 2022

The United States on Monday imposed a new round of sanctions on Nicaraguan officials, including the defence minister, on the day President Daniel Ortega was sworn into office following highly questionable elections.

Monday’s action, the latest sanctions targeting Nicaragua that the US has coordinated with allies, aims to increase pressure on Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.


The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement that it imposed sanctions on six Nicaraguan officials over accusations of state acts of violence, disinformation and targeting of independent media.

“In concert with democracies in the international community, the United States will continue to call out the Ortega-Murillo regime’s ongoing abuses and will deploy diplomatic and economic tools to support the restoration of democracy and respect for human rights in Nicaragua,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480576809917890564

www.aljazeera.com

US slaps new sanctions on Nicaragua on Ortega’s inauguration day

The move comes after President Daniel Ortega won a questionable consecutive fourth term in office in November.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom