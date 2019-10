China should import people by tens of millions to keep factories working.



Our factories need workforce.



New workforce is indispensable for a continued fight against poverty.



China has reached an economic inflection point, where we can no longer improve well being of backward localities and classes by simply giving them the few low end jobs they can take.



China needs more people in advanced occupations, and high incomes to drive up tax revenues for social programs.



China needs a younger working class population to avoid the 4-2-1 demographic ditch Deng dug us in.



Party cadres on all levels should lobby the central government for the immigration system reform.



China should become the most attractive, and easiest country for a working man to move in to.



Central government must setup workforce recruitment centres abroad with task of bringing millions of new workers to China.

Click to expand...