What's new

China needs foreign workers. So why won’t it embrace immigration?

aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,529
2
7,866
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

China needs foreign workers. So why won’t it embrace immigration?​


Opposition to multiculturalism is fuelled, in part, by claims of racial purity​

TOPSHOT - An employee wearing a face mask works at an SMC plant during a media tour organised by the government in Beijing on May 13, 2020, as the country's industrial sector starts again following shutdowns during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

May 4th 2023
Share
For hundreds of years China could boast of having more people than any other country. The title became official in the 1950s, when the un began compiling such data. Such a large population conferred on China certain bragging rights. A huge labour supply also helped to boost its annual gdp growth, which has averaged close to 9% over the past three decades.

www.economist.com

China needs foreign workers. So why won’t it embrace immigration?

Opposition to multiculturalism is fuelled, in part, by claims of racial purity
www.economist.com www.economist.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Why more workers in China are ruling out factory jobs
Replies
1
Views
89
uhuru
U
beijingwalker
JP Morgan, Citi upgrade China's 2023 full-year GDP growth forecast to 6.4 per cent and 6.1 per cent year-on-year
Replies
0
Views
232
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Mista
‘They don’t respect us’: Backlash in Bali as Russians flee war
Replies
7
Views
384
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s Economic Base Is Shrinking, And Dramatically So
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: China’s factories try to manufacture their way out of a shortage of both jobs and hi-tech
Replies
0
Views
146
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom