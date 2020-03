China should do a trade deal with Japan to help advert a recession in Japan. A recession in Japan would only help Washington. And could hurt an East Asian economic recovery. Trade would help both China and Japan.



And after that China should do a trade deal with Italy.



It is vital that China remains a trading power. And helping those slipping into a recession would be the way to sustain economic growth.



Italy was given the middle finger by Europe. At a time when Italy needs partners, the West is not helping enough.

Click to expand...