China Must Let 'Extraordinary' Protests Continue: US Envoy
Tue, November 29, 2022 at 11:40 PM
US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns says China shouldn't interfere with "extraordinary" protests against strict Covid curbs that broke out across the country in the most detailed comments about the demonstrations by a senior US official so far.
finance.yahoo.com