China plans to invest USD 700 billion in its rural infrastructure over the next 4 years. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner, will be taking the lead through its 2018 to 2022 Rural Revitalization Plan and will be focusing on the areas of transport, hydraulic engineering, energy and information.For transport, the NDRC is looking to build more roads to speed up transportation of resources, attract tourists and patch up flaws in current infrastructure. For example, in Fujian, more than 10,000 km of roads in villages will be built and improved by 2020. In addition, 30,000 km of rural roads will receive maintenance over the same period. Finally, 165 transport service stations, which will connect county, town and village, will be set-up in rural areas.In the area of energy, the NDRC together with the National Bureau of Energy will look towards the use of new energy vehicles in rural areas, as well as optimizing the use of water and solar energy resources in each region.Lastly, China’s Internet service providers are also increasing their investments into rural areas as they try to expand their outreach. China Telecom has plans to invest USD 2.16 billion in country side to improve 4G network coverage and fiber-optic networks.Fiscal expenditure, financial support and social capital will be the main sources of funding for this project. The government will be taking a leading role in this endeavor while businesses have been encouraged to invest in the fields of e-commerce and information in these rural areas.China and the U.S. will continue to suffer from the drag in the trade war. Other countries are not sparred from the tension between world’s two biggest economies as global stock markets feel the burn and uncertainty looms.