China must adhere to our pacts for peace along LAC, for ties to grow, says Jaishankar

crankthatskunk
- May 20, 2011
I accept there are some differences in perceptions on LAC but there is clear understanding that neither side will attempt to unilaterally change status quo, Jaishankar says.
SHISHIR GUPTA and R SUKUMAR 30 August, 2020 2:15 pm IST
New Delhi: Covid-19 has affected foreign affairs and the world order much like it has everything else — external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke about this, and other pressing issues in an interview with Shishir Gupta and R Sukumar on his forthcoming book, The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World. That comes against the backdrop of an ongoing border stand-off between India and China, and continuing reluctance by Pakistan to act against the perpetrators of terror. Edited excerpts:
Let us start with China. Where does the situation stand now in the context of the transgressions of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in East Ladakh?
We are engaging China through diplomatic and military channels. There are essentially two elements in our approach. One is starting 1993 and then every few years, we have had a series of agreements (with China). Their import is that both sides will keep minimum force on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). But that is not the case now. We have very large number of Chinese forces and frankly, we are at a loss to know why. There are also certain norms of behaviour that were prescribed. Clearly, if we want peace and tranquillity on the border, we need to adhere to those agreements. Second, I accept there are some differences in perceptions in the LAC. But there is again a clear understanding that neither side will attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. It was because of these agreements and the adherence to them that the bilateral relationship moved forward in other, different spheres, including the economic one. And this must continue if the relationship has to grow. But there will naturally be issues if the peace and tranquillity is put under stress.
China says that India needs to see the big picture. Who isn’t seeing it right, India or China?
(Laughs) The answer I can give. Just read my book. I wrote it over a two-year period before the present set of incidents happened. It is this very issue that I have tried to address in the book. What is the big picture in the world? How have the Chinese risen and how do they see the world? How has India risen and where do we stand? (How the) repositioning of the United States has consequences for the entire world, including India and China.
No question, the rise of China is the most remarkable event of our times. It is transformational. In more or less the same time frame but perhaps not to the same degree, India has also risen. The rest of the world recognises the rise of India and also gives it weightage. Just as China is entitled to its ambitions and aspirations, so is India.
So how do we find an equilibrium? We are both billion-plus (population) civilisational states who once had an important place in the world. Today again, on the ascendance. So how do we accommodate each other? That willingness to accommodate is at the heart of the relationship. And it is not going to be easy as we have a complicated history.
China should adhere to the peace!! No unilateral changes to the Status Quo, but India is free to make changes to "Status Quo"!!!
China should adhere to the peace!! No unilateral changes to the Status Quo, but India is free to make changes to "Status Quo"!!!