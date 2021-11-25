What's new

China Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,059
-1
605
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
China Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China stands ready to work with Iran to push back at the policy of unilateral actions and uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a conversation with Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The conversation between the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries took place on Wednesday in the format of a video conference.

"China is ready to cooperate with Iran to resist any policy of unilateral action and harassment, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and defend international justice and impartiality," Wang said.
Click to expand...

And in a few days...: https://www.reuters.com/world/middl...s-with-world-powers-resume-nov-29-2021-11-03/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom