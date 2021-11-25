China Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China stands ready to work with Iran to push back at the policy of unilateral actions and uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a conversation with Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.



The conversation between the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries took place on Wednesday in the format of a video conference.



"China is ready to cooperate with Iran to resist any policy of unilateral action and harassment, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and defend international justice and impartiality," Wang said.