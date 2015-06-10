China MSA Ships

Maritime Safety Administration of the People's Republic of China (CMSA) is a government agency which administers all matters related to maritime and shipping safety, including the supervision of maritime traffic safety and security, prevention of pollution from ships, inspection of ships and offshore facilities, navigational safety measures (including Search and Rescue, Theis a government agency which administers all matters related to maritime and shipping safety, including the supervision of maritime traffic safety and security, prevention of pollution from ships, inspection of ships and offshore facilities, navigational safety measures (including Search and Rescue, Aids to Navigation and the GMDSS ), administrative management of port operations, and law enforcement on matters of maritime safety law. It was also responsible for marine accident investigation.

Patrol of territorial waters and disputed territories

Anti-smuggling, anti-piracy

Maritime policing and ship inspections

Harbour and coastal security

Research and survey

Search and Rescue

Fisheries protection

In June 2018, the China Coast Guard was granted maritime rights and law enforcement akin civilian law enforcement agencies in order to carry out contrast of illegal activities, keep peace and order, as well as safeguarding security at sea, when performing duties related to the use of marine resources, protection of marine environment, regulation of fishery, and anti-smuggling.

CMSA is a civilian agency, its ships are not armed with canons, and during war time it will remain as civilian agency. China Coast Guard will be placed under control of Chinese armed forces in war time, and its ships are armed or have gun mounts reserved for future installation of canons up to 76mm gun.In short China Coast Guard is paramilitary while CMSA is civilian.