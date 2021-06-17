What's new

China mocks G-7 and west, 'the last supper' redone...India shown as an uninvited stranger

Reminds me of Charles Hebdo cartoons against Islam and holy prophet(PBUH)... everyone in India was going Gaga over it, they loved the mocking of religion Islam, so what's the problem now ...what goes around comes around.

Freedom of expression as per Macron...isn't it.
 
Well, its just one artist who mock india, some nationalists in China may love that

But it is far from official stance, and a lot in China just don't celebrate anyone who dead of COVID-19.

Btw I think the Cartoon mock more about India's politcians who are more than willingly to be an used condom of the US, than average indians.
 
What the heck happened to the freedom of expression, why are the western countries and baniya butthurt when the Chinese are exercising their right for self expression or these kinds of self expressions only reserved for the west and not for anyone else?
Do you have a link where we can watch this cartoon?
 
I dont get the original one, but this link contain many details of this cartoon:

G7最后的晚餐，深度解读最新讽刺漫画，印度输牛尿，日本是狗腿子

g7
www.163.com www.163.com
 
