China Mobilises Thousands of Civilian Volunteers Along the LAC for Border Reinforcements

China has mobilized thousands of volunteers living near the LAC to man the gaps in weakly controlled border areas. According to Global times just in the Cona county alone (Shannan prefecture) that borders Arunachal Pradesh many thousands have volunteered to base themselves near the LAC. According to the paper, People living on the border, regardless of ethnicity, have shown a strong sense of responsibility to defend the border. In Le village, people between 18 and 65 years old patrol the border once or twice a month, covering more than 100 kilometers and spending three or four days each time.
Some more on the same news.
Xi turns focus onto Tibet border security

High-level policy meeting follows deadly clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers along disputed frontier.
Below a hysterical Indian news anchor at first thought, China is vacating the villages because they are scared of India, later an Indian General calmed him down and related the actual reality.
