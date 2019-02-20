What's new

China Mobile, Huawei unveil new 5G calling solution

Chinese telecom operator China Mobile and technology giant Huawei today jointly unveiled a 5G calling solution at MWC in Shanghai.

The solution, an enhanced form of call service based on IMS Data Channel architecture, features high definition, visualization, and interactivity.

It will effectively improve users’ call experience in the 5G era, meet the requirements of more industry communication scenarios, and help operators build 5G differentiation advantages, the companies said.

The solution has already realized multimedia caller ID, visual menu, screen sharing, AR tagging, and other business scenarios, which not only upgrades the call experience for individual users but also brings new capabilities to industry users that fit industry communication scenarios.

By the end of 2020, Huawei has helped operators build more than 100 VoLTE commercial networks worldwide.


The pilot work of new call validation currently being conducted by China Mobile and Huawei in some provinces will gradually bring 5G call-related services to a wide range of users in the near future.



