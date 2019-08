Chinese missiles likely to cripple Asia-based US forces in event of conflict: report

Report by Australian researchers urged US allies such as Australia and Japan to revamp investment to prevent US military might from being eroded in the region

The report also detailed the prowess of the PLA Rocket Force, which is capable of making precision strikes as far from the mainland as Singapore

The PLA Rocket Force, the authors calculate, has fielded an estimated 1,500 short-range ballistic missiles, 450 medium-range missiles, 160 intermediate-range missiles and hundreds of long-range ground-launched cruise missiles