Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
China missile test spotted in Beijing: Depressed trajectory defeats anti-missile defense system
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
47 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,293
-4
15,275
Country
Location
47 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Fuel charges adjustment: NEPRA notifies Rs4.74 hike in electricity price
Latest: blueazure
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
Hong Kong pollster vows to press on with surveys after China’s party mouthpiece accuses it of influencing election turnout
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
A moment ago
China & Far East
New Airbus 320 added in PIA fleet - PTV News .
Latest: StormBreaker
A moment ago
Infrastructure & Development
The black money behind America's war addiction
Latest: aziqbal
A moment ago
World Affairs
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a 100,000-tonne PVC III plant
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Akh1112
37 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and Subcommittee on US Air Force in Pakistan
Latest: ARMalik
38 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Nuclear Power Plants in Pakistan
Latest: emotionless_teenage
51 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
"Pakistan's political framework does not represent an Islamic system. Their system is not Islamic"- Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid
Latest: mr.green
52 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
PNS Hangor: The Fate of INS Khukri
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:16 PM
Pakistan Navy Archive
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Fuel charges adjustment: NEPRA notifies Rs4.74 hike in electricity price
Latest: blueazure
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
New Airbus 320 added in PIA fleet - PTV News .
Latest: StormBreaker
A moment ago
Infrastructure & Development
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a 100,000-tonne PVC III plant
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Kashmir killings: The families still waiting for bodies of loved ones
Latest: ghazi52
9 minutes ago
Kashmir War
Green Peoples Movement Press Release on Zabihullah Mujahid's statement about non Islamic Pakistani System
Latest: mr.green
15 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
US 6th Gen fighter has moved “beyond technology demonstrator phase” and performing “very well”
Latest: FuturePAF
51 minutes ago
Air Warfare
D
State Department approves potential frigate sale to Greece, despite agreement with France
Latest: dani191
Today at 5:56 PM
Military Forum
B
Japan launches fourth multi-mission Mogami-class frigate
Latest: Beast
Today at 5:31 PM
Naval Warfare
US approves the sale of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant MMSC ships to Greece
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 3:28 PM
Naval Warfare
B
South Korea’s Navy Growing to Counter More Regional Threats Beyond North Korea
Latest: Beast
Today at 11:56 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: AmirPatriot
11 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Chinese Flanker Family: J-11, J-16 ... Su-27SK/UBK, Su-30MKK
Latest: Deino
14 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
B
US engagement in Indo-Pacific not against any country: US Ambassador to Bangladesh Miller
Latest: Black_cats
43 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Israeli imaginary nuclear weapons
Latest: INS_Vikramaditya
59 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
RAB officials get sanctioned by U.S
Latest: INS_Vikramaditya
Today at 7:08 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom