China millionaire exodus to continue this year: report
Emigration forecast to reach 13,500 as Xi clamps down, economy slows
asia.nikkei.com
China is expected to see a net outflow of 13,500 high net worth individuals this year, extending the loss of millionaires in the past decade, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report.
Hong Kong is also expected to see 1,000 millionaires emigrating this year, which could hamper efforts by the city's government to lure the wealthy and turn the financial center into a wealth management and family office hub.