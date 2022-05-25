What's new

China military must be able to destroy Elon Musk's Starlink satellites if they threaten national security: Chinese scientists

Chinese military researchers say the country needs to be able to disable or destroy SpaceX’s Starlink satellites if they threaten national security.

According to a paper published last month, China needs to develop anti-satellite capabilities, including a surveillance system with unprecedented scale and sensitivity to track and monitor every Starlink satellite.

The study was led by Ren Yuanzhen, a researcher with the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications under the PLA’s Strategic Support Force. Co-authors included several senior scientists in China’s defence industry.


China must be able to destroy Musk’s Starlink if it poses threat: scientists

Researchers call for development of anti-satellite capabilities including ability to track, monitor and disable each craft.
SpaceX already has 2,500 Starlink satellites in orbit and is rapidly growing. This effort will be nearly impossible for China.
 
"A combination of soft and hard kill methods should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation's operating system," the Chinese boffins reportedly said, estimating that data transmission speeds of stealth fighter jets and US military drones could increase by a factor of 100 through a Musk machine connection.

The authors also expressed concern over the ability of Starlink satellites to quickly change orbits via ion thrusters as an offensive move, or for military payloads to be disguised as Starlink machines and sent into orbit undetected.

China needs ability to take out Starlink, say researchers

Paper authors warn Elon Musk's 2,400 machines could be used offensively
The massive Starlink constellation is going to be a huge problem for China in the event of conflict.
 
Starlink relies on ground stations to connect to the Internet. Knock out the ground stations, then Starlink satellites would be useless.
 

