China military must be able to destroy Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites if they threaten national security: Chinese scientists

China needs ability to take out Starlink, say researchers Paper authors warn Elon Musk's 2,400 machines could be used offensively

Hamartia Antidote said: Uh oh...a way for people to get around the Great Firewall...time for the Party to get real nervous about this security risk. Click to expand...

"A combination of soft and hard kill methods should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation's operating system," the Chinese boffins reportedly said, estimating that data transmission speeds of stealth fighter jets and US military drones could increase by a factor of 100 through a Musk machine connection.The authors also expressed concern over the ability of Starlink satellites to quickly change orbits via ion thrusters as an offensive move, or for military payloads to be disguised as Starlink machines and sent into orbit undetected.The massive Starlink constellation is going to be a huge problem for China in the event of conflict.