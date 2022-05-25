China military must be able to destroy Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites if they threaten national security: Chinese scientists

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 11,301
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Chinese military researchers say the country needs to be able to disable or destroy SpaceX’s Starlink satellites if they threaten national security.
According to a paper published last month, China needs to develop anti-satellite capabilities, including a surveillance system with unprecedented scale and sensitivity to track and monitor every Starlink satellite.
The study was led by Ren Yuanzhen, a researcher with the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications under the PLA’s Strategic Support Force. Co-authors included several senior scientists in China’s defence industry.
SpaceX already has 2,500 Starlink satellites in orbit and is rapidly growing. This effort will be nearly impossible for China.
According to a paper published last month, China needs to develop anti-satellite capabilities, including a surveillance system with unprecedented scale and sensitivity to track and monitor every Starlink satellite.
The study was led by Ren Yuanzhen, a researcher with the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications under the PLA’s Strategic Support Force. Co-authors included several senior scientists in China’s defence industry.
China must be able to destroy Musk’s Starlink if it poses threat: scientists
Researchers call for development of anti-satellite capabilities including ability to track, monitor and disable each craft.
www.scmp.com
SpaceX already has 2,500 Starlink satellites in orbit and is rapidly growing. This effort will be nearly impossible for China.