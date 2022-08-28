China Megawatt space nuclear reactor has passed the acceptance test

China's first space nuclear reactor passes acceptance.

Daily reporter Changfeng WuOn August 25th, "MW super-small liquid metal cooled space nuclear reactor power supply" led by academician Wu Yican of Chinese Academy of Sciences successfully passed the comprehensive performance evaluation of the project organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology.Photo courtesy of intervieweeThe comprehensive performance evaluation of this project is organized by the High-tech Research and Development Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the evaluation experts are from China National Nuclear Corporation, China General Nuclear Power Corporation, State Power Investment Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Nuclear and Radiation Safety Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Tsinghua University, China Academy of Atomic Energy, Institute of Physics of Chinese Academy of Sciences, etc.The expert group believes that the project results have formed a set of innovative design of megawatt lithium-cooled space nuclear reactor power supply with technical parameters at the international advanced level, and built a non-nuclear integrated principle prototype of lithium-cooled space nuclear reactor. The operating temperature is the highest in the world for similar devices, and a series of research results have been obtained in design software and digital prototype, process samples of key equipment, integrated principle prototype, etc., which provides an alternative technical route for the research and development of space nuclear reactor power supply in China, and helps to promote the innovation and development of space and nuclear energy technology in China.After three years of hard work, the project partners successfully completed the power supply design scheme and non-nuclear integration principle prototype of the megawatt lithium-cooled space nuclear reactor at the international advanced level, developed the thermal system analysis, safety analysis, system simulation, transient analysis of physical and thermal coupling of the core, propulsion track design and other software of the lithium-cooled space nuclear reactor, and formed a digital prototype of the concept power supply of the lithium-cooled space nuclear reactor, and developed key equipment such as reactive compensation mechanism, heat exchanger, radiant radiator, liquid metal pump, high-efficiency power generation turbine and lightweight composite pipe fittings.It is reported that this project focuses on the long-life small high-power demand of China's space deep space exploration, solves the problem of high-power space energy supply and propulsion, and provides the innovative implementation path of a new megawatt-class small space nuclear reactor power supply with inherent safety, intelligence and autonomous control, light weight and long life, which will promote the continuous improvement of China's space and nuclear energy technology and make an important contribution to China's space power.今日精选：航天推进迎来核动力：我国首个空间核反应堆通过验收科技日报记者 吴长锋8月25日，由中国科学院院士吴宜灿牵头的“兆瓦级超小型液态金属冷却空间核反应堆电源”顺利通过了科技部组织的项目综合绩效评价。受访者供图本次项目综合绩效评价由科技部高技术研究发展中心组织，评价专家来自中国核工业集团有限公司、中国广核集团有限公司、国家电力投资集团公司、中国航天科技集团有限公司、生态环境部核与辐射安全中心、清华大学、中国原子能科学研究院、中国科学院物理研究所等单位。专家组认为，该项目成果形成了一套技术参数处于国际先进水平的兆瓦级锂冷空间核反应堆电源创新设计，建成了锂冷空间核反应堆非核集成原理样机，运行温度为同类装置国际最高，在设计软件及数字样机、关键设备工艺样件、集成原理样机等方面取得系列研究成果，为我国空间核反应堆电源的研发提供了一条可供选择的技术路线，有助于推动我国航天与核能技术创新发展。历经3年时间的刻苦攻关，项目合作单位圆满完成国际先进水平的兆瓦级锂冷空间核反应堆电源设计方案和非核集成原理样机，开发了锂冷空间核反应堆热力系统分析、安全分析、系统仿真、堆芯物理热工耦合瞬态分析、推进轨道设计等软件并形成了一套锂冷空间堆概念电源数字样机，研制了反应性补偿机构、换热器、辐射散热器、液态金属泵，高效发电透平、轻量化复合管件等关键设备工艺验证样件并进行性能测试及寿命预测。据悉，该项目围绕我国航天深空探测长寿命小型高功率需求，解决大功率空间能源供给与推进难题，提供固有安全、智能与自主控制、轻量化、长寿命的新型兆瓦级小型空间核反应堆电源创新实施路径，将推动我国航天与核能技术持续提高，为我国航天空间动力作出重要贡献。