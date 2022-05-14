China mega-tech drives Bangladesh mega highway China mega-tech drives Bangladesh mega highway-

"DHAKA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Work on a joint Chinese-Bangladeshi venture to build a transformational highway bypassing Bangladesh capital Dhaka is well underway.The mega expressway will link the industrial belts around Dhaka with the seaport at Chattogram and the northeastern Sylhet region, bypassing the congested capital. Around 400 million U.S. dollars will be spent on the four-lane artery.The country's first road public-private partnership (PPP) initiative is 60 percent controlled by China's Sichuan Road and Bridge Group, with local actors Unique Dream Consultants and Shamim Enterprises holding the remainder. The Dhaka Bypass Expressway Development Company has financing agreements with the China Development Bank (CDB) and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd (BIFFL).Yang Jian, a project manager working in Bangladesh, told Xinhua that 70 percent of the initial work had been completed. The bridge pile foundation is 50 percent completed. "In 2024, we will complete the whole expressway," he said."