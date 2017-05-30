What's new

China medical industry

Dec 18, 2018 07:46 PM

Shanghai Biotech Firm Wins Approval For Cutting-Edge Melanoma Drug

By Tang Ziyi


Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. has won approval to launch a PD-1 inhibitor — an injectable cancer-fighting drug — in China. Photo: VCG


Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. has won approval to launch a novel cancer drug in China, where it will compete with two U.S. rivals.

The injectable medicine belongs to a class of drugs known as PD-1 inhibitors, which work by reversing the cancer’s suppression of a patient’s immune system and help the immune system target cancer cells.

The drug, which is used to treat certain types of melanoma, received a green light from National Medicine Products Administration on Monday, the regulator said (link in Chinese).

https://www.caixinglobal.com/2018-1...vals-in-novel-cancer-treatment-101360647.html
 
World-first drug to be launched in China
By Liu Zhihua | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2018-12-19 13:36


A worker leaves the AstraZeneca research facility in Loughborough, the United Kingdom. [Photo/Agencies]

AstraZeneca China announced on Tuesday that new anemia drug roxadustat has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration.

The drug was developed in collaboration with FibroGen China.

China has become the first country worldwide to approve the oral anemia treatment hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI).

AstraZeneca said the drug was expected to be launched in China during the second half of 2019.

Roxadustat, Chinese brand name Ai Rui Zhuo(爱瑞卓), has achieved three primary breakthroughs: it's the first drug to the adopt the HIF mechanism; the first of its kind developed and incubated in China, and the first approved in China before any other market globally, the company said.

FibroGen China was responsible for the clinical trials and registration of roxadustat in China, and now holds the certificate of drug registration issued by the NMPA.

Following the approval, FibroGen China will manage manufacturing, medical affairs and distribution.

AstraZeneca will manage its launch and commercialization.

According to the NMPA approval, roxadustat is to be used in the treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients who are dialysis-dependent (DD).The medicine can be prescribed to patients who use hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.

There are over 120 million CKD patients in China, and anemia is one of the complications of CKD, occurring at a rate of up to 98.2 percent in patients on dialysis, according to medical journals Lancet and Chinese Journal of Nephrology.

If anemia is not controlled, it increases cardiovascular risks, as well as mortality in patients on dialysis, and may affect patients' mental health and social functions, imposing a heavy burden on patients, their families and society.

According to clinical data in China, roxadustat can effectively increase and keep hemoglobin in dialysis patients with anemia caused by CKD, AstraZeneca said.

The development of roxadustat ends a long period in which there were no new drugs developed by a new mechanism for the treatment of CKD-caused anemia, said Chen Xiangmei, member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and head of the PLA Institute of Kidney Diseases.

AstraZeneca also attributed the fast approval to the Chinese government's efforts in supporting pharmaceutical innovation and providing more quality new drugs to Chinese patients.

Leon Wang, executive vice president, international and China President at AstraZeneca, said: "Roxadustat's approval in China demonstrated the determination of the Chinese government in accelerating the supply of urgently needed new drugs to Chinese patients and supporting pharmaceutical innovation.

"In the future, AstraZeneca will work closely with the government to increase the accessibility of roxadustat in China and benefit more Chinese patients.

"At the same time, in response to the Chinese government's call for pharmaceutical innovation, we will build the local incubation platform to make more novel drugs benefiting Chinese patients first and open up China's pharmaceutical innovations to the world."

Chen Nan, a professor with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, who led principal investigator in the phase-three clinical trial of roxadustat in China, said: "Thanks to the improvement of China's pharmaceutical innovation atmosphere, Chinese researchers now have much better chance to show their excellence together with international peers, to further the global clinical development of first-in-class innovative drugs and to succeed in incubating them in China first.

"Our work is taking the lead not only in terms of speed, but also meets international standards in terms of quality, which demonstrates the research and development strength of China's healthcare professionals."
 
Chinese researchers develop breakthrough vaccine against HPV

Xinhua, January 6, 2019

Chinese researchers have taken a major step forward in developing a new-generation vaccine that has the potential to protect against almost all of the most potentially lethal forms of human papilloma virus (HPV).

HPV is primarily transmitted through sexual contact. More than 200 distinct HPV types have been identified, of which at least 18 are high-risk types associated with 99 percent of cervical cancers, the second most common cancer among women, after breast cancer.

Gardasil 9 is the current market-available HPV vaccine providing the broadest protection against infection from nine HPV types, seven of which can cause 90 percent of cervical cancers.

However, it remains unclear whether widespread immunization with vaccines like Gardasil 9 could lead to an increase in infection rates from the other cancer-related HPV types, responsible for the remaining 10 percent of cervical cancers.

To expand approach used in previous-generation vaccines was to increase the number of virus-like particles. One particle resembles one HPV type, and it can elicit immunity to one HPV type. The more particles a vaccine has, the broader protection it provides.

However, this approach is fraught with difficulties, as an increase in type coverage will dramatically enhance protein amounts and immunological agent levels per dose, which will cause side effects, such as pain, swelling and fever, and raise the manufacturing complexity and production costs.

Researchers at Xiamen University, in east China's Fujian Province, have developed a highly effective vaccine candidate that can protect against more HPV types with fewer particles.

They divided 20 major HPV types, including HPV6 and HPV11, which accounts for 90 percent of genital warts, into seven groups based on genetic relationships, and found that genetically close HPV types shared high structural similarities.

Xia Ningshao, lead researcher, compared the virus or the vaccine to a "ball". All HPV types are similar in appearance, but are significantly different in the surface of the "ball", such as veins, convex and concave areas. These structural features on the surface are called loops.

"Because of the loops, one type of vaccine can stimulate the production of antibodies only against the infection of one type of virus, and is unable to prevent the infection of other types," he said.

Using a loop swapping approach, researchers engineered a complex virus-like particle with the loops of three genetically close HPV types: HPV33, HPV58 and HPV52.

They tested the triple-type particle in experiments on mice and monkeys, and found it could provide high immune potency comparable with a combination of three virus-like particles.

The new approach was equally successful in developing another four triple-type particles using the other 12 major HPV types.

"The research paves the way for an improved HPV vaccine made of seven-type virus-like particles to protect against as many as 20 HPV types," said Xia.

The results were recently published in the international Nature Communications journal. Reviewers said the new-generation vaccine candidate was "a remarkable achievement" for having broader type coverage, lower cost and lower amounts of proteins and agents, and "will be moved forward into a clinical trial."

Three HPV vaccines have been introduced to China, covering two, four and nine types. The three-shot HPV vaccination covering nine types is priced for 3,894 yuan. In some areas, scalpers sell it for over 6,000 yuan, which is prohibitive for many poor women.

Researchers say the new-generation vaccine candidate will be available for women aged 9 to 45. Its cost will not exceed the current market-available vaccines.

Two HPV vaccines previously developed by the Xiamen University have reached the clinical test stage and are expected to enter the market in 2019 and 2022.

The world's first HPV vaccine, Gardasil, was developed by Chinese cancer researcher Zhou Jian and Australian immunologist Ian Frazer. In 1995, Zhou and Frazer started cooperating with Merck and Co. to develop the vaccine. After Zhou's sudden death from hepatitis in 1999, Frazer continued the work until the vaccine was ready for market.

According to the World Health Organization, about 570,000 new cases and 311,000 deaths of cervical cancer are reported worldwide every year. China has a very high incidence and death rate, with 106,000 new cases reported and about 48,000 deaths in 2018.

Cervical cancer can be fatal. HPV vaccination has been promoted in China in recent years. Women are also advised to prevent the disease through regular health checks.

http://www.china.org.cn/china/2019-01/06/content_74345356.htm
 
China opens first national selenium R&D center

Xinhua, January 7, 2019

China's first national selenium research and development (R&D) center opened Sunday in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province.

The center aims to beef up selenium research, standardize the selenium industrial system, upgrade the sector, and offer technical support for selenium-related companies, said Cheng Shuiyuan, director of the center at a press conference.

The center began as a project in September 2018, approved by the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Selenium is an important micronutrient to boost human immune system and reduce the effects of cardiovascular diseases, according to the press conference.

China has a huge demand for selenium-enriched agricultural products because 72 percent of the country's arable land lacks the element.

Hubei's Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, however, has rich selenium deposit.
 
China's homegrown anti-cancer drug wins international recognition
Source: Xinhua| 2019-01-09 16:03:52|Editor: ZX


BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's homegrown drug Sintilimab designed for treating relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma has won international recognition, with its clinical trial research published as the cover paper in the January issue of The Lancet Haematology.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a rare malignant lymphoma that occurs mostly in young people between the ages of 20 and 40. Although the cure rate of early treatment is high, patients have a 20 percent chance of recurrence after their first treatment. Patients with relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma lack effective treatment in China.

Sintilimab, an anti-PD-1 drug, is a kind of checkpoint inhibitor, an emerging anti-cancer therapeutic modality that boosts the immune system to help the body target and kill tumors.

Professor Shi Yuankai from the Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, led the clinical research, which enrolled 96 patients with relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma from 18 hospitals in China.

Results showed that Sintilimab has favorable activity and acceptable toxicity in Chinese patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, with 80.4 percent of the patients showing an objective response.

Stephen M Ansell from the Division of Hematology at the Mayo Clinic commented that Sintilimab is a "highly effective treatment which potentially improves the outcomes of patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma worldwide."

Sintilimab was approved for market authorization by China's National Medical Products Administration in December 2018.

"The approval will bring more treatment options for cancer patients in China," Shi said.
 
Chinese Drugmaker Gets Go-Ahead for Stem Cell Treatment in Kazakhstan
TANG SHIHUA
DATE : JAN 24 2019/SOURCE : YICAI


Chinese Drugmaker Gets Go-Ahead for Stem Cell Treatment in Kazakhstan

(Yicai Global) Jan. 24 -- Chinese pharmaceutical firm Jiuzhitang has received the go-ahead from authorities in Kazakhstan to proceed with sales of a new stem cell treatment in the Central Asian country.

Jiuzhitang plans to establish an international medical center in the country through a joint venture company, the Changsha-based firm said in a statement, adding that the therapy will be used to treat heart attacks.

The treatment was developed by Jiuzhitang's Stemedica Cell Technologies unit and represents the first time that the firm's stem cell products have received a sales approval in Kazakhstan.

The development will boost the company's market expansion and performance, the company said without confirming sales targets for the market.

Jiuzhitang's investment fund will partner local firm Altaco XXI for the establishment of a JV international medical center focused on stem cell drug applications and clinical research.

The Kazakhstan partner will apply for the necessary medical licenses for the facility as well as recruitment while Jiuzhitang will recommend Chinese patients for treatment there.

Jiuzhitang's investment fund acquired a 51 percent stake in San Diego-based Stemedica for USD70 million last May. The two sides inked a cooperation agreement in September to set up a commercial-grade stem cell production base in Beijing within three to five years.
 
China's First Generic Diabetes Drug Gets Shipped to US, May Sell at Home This Year
QU YIXIAN
DATE : MAR 19 2019/SOURCE : YICAI


China's First Generic Diabetes Drug Gets Shipped to US, May Sell at Home This Year

(Yicai Global) March 19 -- Baheal Pharmaceutical is hopeful that Nida, a generic diabetes treatment it developed, will be approved for the Chinese market this year as deliveries to the US began yesterday.

Nida will sell for CNY1,000 (USD148.90) per 60 tablets in the US, much cheaper than its brand-name drug Fortamet. In China, it is expected to cost just 1 percent of that, according to sources.

Developed by Japan's Shionogi, 60 500-milligram tablets of Fortamet retail for USD2,085.70 at US pharmacy chain CVS and USD2,160.60 at grocery outlets of Albertsons.

The high-end generic drug improves on Fortamet, allowing active ingredients to be released evenly in the human body to achieve more stable blood concentration. Users can regulate their blood-sugar levels by taking it once a day.
 
China’s tech giants crowd medical equipment market

(People's Daily Online) 17:25, March 28, 2019

Following in the footsteps of Baidu, Tencent and Huawei, two more technology giants in China recently entered the medical equipment industry, Guangzhou Daily reported on March 28.

Last week, Tencent signed an agreement on strategic cooperation with Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd. to collaborate in the research and development of intelligent medical devices.

Later, on March 25, the company reached a consensus with Novartis, a multi-national pharmaceutical company, aimed at integrating a social networking platform for the convenience of people with chronic diseases.

Huawei Device Co. Ltd. added medical devices into its business scope on March 21, according to Tianyancha, an enterprise data platform.

Meanwhile, Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd last year invested in Neusoft, a high-end medical equipment manufacturer headquartered in Shenyang in northeast China.

China now has the second largest medical equipment market in the world. China’s medical equipment market was worth $75.9 billion in 2017, accounting for 18.8 percent of the global total, according to a newly released research report.

By 2020, China plans to better serve its people with traditional Chinese medicine, especially throughout grassroots-level hospitals, and medical rehabilitation, according to the plan to deepen the reform of medical and healthcare systems.

An insider said that tech giants would probably promote the upgrading of China’s medical equipment industry as they set foot in this sector with both capital and technology.

http://en.people.cn/n3/2019/0328/c90000-9561757.html

***

Huawei may become China's first chaebol/keiretsu. Interesting addition to China's current business model.

@Dungeness , @cirr , @JSCh , @rott , @Kiss_of_the_Dragon
 
Chinese medical device manufacturers display core technologies in US

[Photo/VCG]
CHICAGO - About 50 Chinese medical device manufacturers displayed their core technologies and latest achievements at a high-level meeting in the radiology industry that kicked off Sunday.

The annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, an international society of radiologists, medical physicists and other medical professionals, will run six days.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd, one of the leading medical device manufacturers in China, put on display advanced CT, MR, PET-CT as well as other core technology components, marking its 19th consecutive year to attend the meeting.

"In recent years, China's medical device industry has achieved development in leaps. Thanks to the application of artificial intelligence, some of the products made in China are now at world top level," said Patrick Wu, vice-chairman of China Association of Medical Equipment and CEO of Neusoft Medical.

The company's products are used in over 9,000 medical institutions in over 110 countries, with its total installed capacity exceeding 30,000 units, Wu said.

"To compete with global medical equipment giants, our advantages lie in high quality, reasonable price and customer-oriented services," said Jiang Shuyin, vice-president and general director of brand and public relations management center at Neusoft Medical.

MinFound Medical Systems Co Ltd, another medical device producer in China, also attended the annual meeting with its independently designed and produced CT equipment CURA-CT16 and ScintCareCT16, both having been granted certification by the US Food and Drug Administration.

"After spending five years in research and development, CURA-CT16 and ScintCareCT16, excellent in performance and stability, have gained widespread recognition in the world," said MinFound's CEO Jiang Haochuan.

Jiang added that the company is committed to bringing positive changes to the international radiology industry and making Chinese brands influential in the world.
 
China’s Infervision is helping 280 hospitals worldwide detect cancers from images

Until recently, humans have relied on the trained eyes of doctors to diagnose diseases from medical images.

Beijing-based Infervision is among a handful of artificial intelligence startups around the world racing to improve medical imaging analysis through deep learning, the same technology that powers face recognition and autonomous driving.

The startup, which has to date raised $70 million from leading investors like Sequoia Capital China, began by picking out cancerous lung cells, a prevalent cause of death in China. At the Radiological Society of North America’s annual conference in Chicago this week, the three-year-old company announced extending its computer vision prowess to other chest-related conditions like cardiac calcification.

“By adding more scenarios under which our AI works, we are able to offer more help to doctors,” Chen Kuan, founder and chief executive officer of Infervision, told TechCrunch. While a doctor can spot dozens of diseases from one single image scan, AI needs to be taught how to identify multiple target objects in one go.

But Chen says machines already outstrip humans in other aspects. For one, they are much faster readers. It normally takes doctors 15 to 20 minutes to scrutinize one image, whereas Infervision’s AI can process the visuals and put together a report under 30 seconds.

AI also addresses the longstanding issue of misdiagnosis. Chinese clinical newspaper Medical Weekly reported that doctors with less than five years’ experience only got their answers right 44 percent of the time when diagnosing black lung, a disease common among coal miners. And research from Zhejiang University that examined autopsies between 1950 to 2009 found that the total clinical misdiagnosis rate averaged 46 percent.

“Doctors work long hours and are constantly under tremendous stress, which can lead to errors,” suggested Chen.

The founder claimed that his company is able to improve the accuracy rate by 20 percent. AI can also fill in for doctors in remote hinterlands where healthcare provision falls short, which is often the case in China.

Winning the first client


A report on bone fractures produced by Infervision’s medical imaging tool


Like any deep learning company, Infervision needs to keep training its algorithms with data from varied sources. As of this week, the startup is working with 280 hospitals — among which 20 are outside of China — and steadily adding a dozen new partners weekly. It also claims that 70 percent of China’s top-tier hospitals use its lung-specific AI tool.

But the firm has had a rough start.

Chen, a native of Shenzhen in south China, founded Infervision after dropping out of his doctoral program at the University of Chicago where he studied under Nobel-winning economist James Heckman. For the first six months of his entrepreneurial journey, Chen knocked on the doors of 40 hospitals across China — to no avail.

“Medical AI was still a novelty then. Hospitals are by nature conservative because they have to protect patients, which make them reluctant to partner with outsiders,” Chen recalled.

Eventually, Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital gave Infervision a shot. Chen with his two founding members got hold of a small batch of image data, moved into a tiny apartment next to the hospital, and got the company underway.

“We observed how doctors work, explained to them how AI works, listened to their complaints, and iterated our product,” said Chen. Infervision’s product proved adept, and its name soon gathered steam among more healthcare professionals.

“Hospitals are risk-averse, but as soon as one of them likes us, it goes out to spread the word and other hospitals will soon find us. The medical industry is very tight-knit,” the founder said.

It also helps that AI has evolved from a fringe invention to a norm in healthcare over the past few years, and hospitals start actively seeking help from tech startups.

Infervision has stumbled in its foreign markets as well. In the U.S., for example, Infervision is restricted to visiting doctors only upon appointments, which slows product iteration.

Chen also admitted that many western hospitals did not trust that a Chinese startup could provide state-of-the-art technology. But they welcomed Infervision in as soon as they found out what it’s able to achieve, which is in part thanks to its data treasure — up to 26,000 images a day.

“Regardless of their technological capability, Chinese startups are blessed with access to mountains of data that no startups elsewhere in the world could match. That’s an immediate advantage,” said Chen.

There’s no lack of rivalry in China’s massive medical industry. Yitu, a pivotal player that also applies its AI to surveillance and fintech, unveiled a cancer detection tool at the Chicago radiological conference this week.

Infervision, which generates revenues by charging fees for its AI solution as a service, says that down the road, it will prioritize product development for conditions that incur higher social costs, such as cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases.
 
Ultra-strong microscopes open doors to scientific innovation

By ZHANG ZHIHAO/YANG ZEKUN | China Daily | Updated: 2018-12-28 07:54

One researcher from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology displays a specialized lens, one of the key components for producing high-resolution images and visualizing small structures with high clarity, Dec 26, 2018. [Photo/IC]

China is now capable of creating super-resolution optical microscopes that can see objects a mere 50 nanometers wide. This allows scientists to observe subtle molecular processes within cells in real time, potentially aiding in the development of new drugs.

Traditional light microscopes are useful for investigating small objects and structures, but they lack precision when the space between objects is smaller than half the wavelength of light used to view them, at which point the two objects can blur into one.

This issue is called the diffraction limit. Since 2000, this challenge has been gradually solved with the advent of super-resolution microscopy, which allows scientists to see and track molecules in action within a living cell. This technique is so valuable for biology and medical research that the Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to three microscopy experts in 2014.

As China forges ahead in the fields of microbiology and molecular science, demand for high-end, super-resolution optical microscopes has soared, said Tang Yuguo, director of the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

However, China has had to import most of the core components for these powerful microscopes, and their prohibitive costs restrict the country's innovation in biology, medicine and other cutting-edge fields, he said.

Now, after five years of research, the institute said on Wednesday that it has made breakthroughs in advanced optical microscopes, including the highly sophisticated stimulated emission depletion microscopy. The technique was created by Stefan Hell, a 2014 Nobel Prize winner in chemistry.

The institute introduced special lighting, fluorescent technology and a specialized lens－all of which are key components for producing high-resolution images and visualizing small structures with high clarity.

These feats have helped China become one of the world's leading countries in super-resolution microscopy. But it still lags behind other countries such as the United States, which currently holds the world's highest resolution microscope, capable of viewing objects of just 0.04 nm, the journal Nature said in July.

However, the Chinese super-resolution microscopes are cheaper than their global counterparts, and their resolution is sufficient for many key experiments. The institute said its machines have already been tested and used in many domestic and overseas institutes.

The academy's Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica used these powerful microscopes to track how active ingredients of drugs are being positioned and transported within cells, thus speeding up pharmaceutical development.

Stanford University, the University of Tokyo and other world-class institutes are also using Chinese microscopes to examine the activity of neurons, thus shedding light into the mechanisms by which our brain identifies information and controls behavior.

Wang Ping, a professor of biomedical engineering at Zhejiang University, said people are becoming more confident of China's high-end equipment.

Chai Zhifang, a researcher from the academy's Institute of High Energy Physics, said the microscope project has not only greatly reduced China's reliance on imports, but also has great strategic significance in improving the innovation capabilities of China's biomedical sectors.
 
How a Chinese firm is using artificial intelligence to zero in on liver cancer | South China Morning Post
  • Genetron Health has developed a technique that detects the disease earlier than other methods

Zhuang Pinghui

Published: 3:00pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Liver cancer is generally difficult to detect in its early stages. Photo: Handout

A Chinese genomics firm says it has found a way to detect liver cancer linked to hepatitis B months before it can be picked up by other methods.

The conclusion was based on a study by Genetron Health and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Cancer Hospital using a method called HCCscreen, which applies artificial intelligence to look for tumour-related mutations in DNA in blood.

The researchers found that the new method could pick up early signs of the cancer in people who had tested negative based on traditional alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and ultrasound examinations.

Genetron Health chief executive Wang Sizhen said early detection was important because it significantly increased the chances of survival.

“The study is a breakthrough in genomics technology and it’s likely to help hepatitis B virus carriers, whose risk of liver cancer is much higher,” Wang said.

The researchers first used AI technology to identify biomarkers common in known cases of a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC.

The team then developed the HCCscreen technique to look for those markers and used it on 331 people with hepatitis B who had tested negative for liver cancer in AFP and ultrasound exams.

Genetron Health chief executive Wang Sizhen says early detection is important because it significantly increases the chances of survival. Photo: SCMP

Twenty-four people tested positive with HCCscreen and were tracked over eight months, with four eventually being diagnosed with early-stage liver cancer.

The four patients had surgery to remove the tumours and the other 20 in the positive group had a second HCCscreen test, with mixed results. Wang said all participants in the group of 20 would continue to be monitored.

“This is the first large-scale prospective study on early diagnosis [of liver cancer],” he said.

The results were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences earlier this month.

There are about 93 million people with hepatitis B in China and carriers of the virus have a much higher risk of developing liver cancer.

Liver cancer is generally difficult to detect in its early stages, and twice-yearly ultrasounds and AFP tests for the disease are recommended for high-risk groups such as people with hepatitis B virus infections, or cirrhosis – scarring of liver tissue.

But in China, most HCC cases were detected at advanced stage, the authors of the study wrote.

According to the National Cancer Centre, 466,000 people were diagnosed with liver cancer and 422,000 died from the disease in China in 2015.

Wang said the company aimed to commercialise the technology but even then it would take time to ensure it was affordable.

“[High-risk] people need to have regular screening. This is important for public health but the technology must be affordable enough to be widespread,” Wang said. “The ultimate goal of this study is to develop a product that people in China can afford.”
 
:enjoy:

Medical industry is another billion dollar industry.

China cannot sit idle and be sidelined.

Taiwan province has some presence in this field, too, especially in imaging.
 
Trials likely for 1st homegrown superconducting cyclotron for proton therapy

By Liu Zhihua | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2019-04-19


The superconducting cyclotron for proton therapy. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 230 million electron volts superconducting cyclotron for proton therapy currently under development at the China Institute of Atomic Energy will likely become fully commissioned next year for clinical trials, making it the first of its kind in China, according to scientists with the institute.

The superconducting cyclotron is a mainstream core component of proton-based cancer therapy equipment that has increased in presence worldwide.

Compared with conventional radiotherapy, proton beams will only release a large percentage of radiation dose when reaching tumors, which means it will kill the cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact.
 
NEWS * 02 MAY 2019
Chinese hospitals set to sell experimental cell therapies | Nature
Under a draft proposal, patients would be able to buy some therapies without regulatory approval.

David Cyranoski
Access to cell therapies in China has been restricted since 2016.Credit: Lou Linwei/Alamy

Select elite hospitals in China could soon be able to sell experimental therapies that engineer a patient’s own cells to treat diseases such as cancer — without approval from the nation’s drug regulator. The proposal comes three years after the government shut down the sale of unapproved cell therapies following the death of a student who had received such a treatment.

The draft policy has prompted mixed responses. Some scientists say that it would give people with terminal illnesses faster access to potentially effective treatments, and that the measures would protect patients from dangerous therapies. But others question whether the regulations do enough to ensure that the treatments are safe and effective before they are sold.

In many countries, the use of cell therapies — treatments made from human cells, often from the immune system — requires approval from drug regulators, which means rigorous, costly and time-consuming clinical trials to show that they are safe and effective. Some countries have policies, such as Australia’s Special Access Scheme, that allow doctors to administer unapproved cell therapies under special conditions, such as a patient being terminally ill.

But those are determined on a case-by-case basis, are rarely used and are offered at no cost to the patient, says Rajiv Khanna, a cancer immunologist at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, Australia. “I am not aware of any regulatory system where top hospitals can offer cellular therapies for commercial gain on their own discretion,” he says.

[paste:font size="5"]A select few
Under China’s draft policy, which the health ministry released in March, select hospitals would be allowed to sell these therapies without testing them in large numbers of people. The proposal is expected to come into effect within the next few months.

“The regulation will promote innovation and industry in cell therapy, which will eventually benefit patients,” says cancer immunologist Ma Jie, the director of the biotherapy centre Beijing Hospital.

Bruce Levine, a cancer researcher at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, says the proposed regulations are a step in the right direction, but he questions whether these select hospitals are prepared for the potential dangers of cell therapies.

One type of cell therapy that has drawn a lot of attention lately is immunotherapy, in which immune cells are engineered, often to target cancerous cells that otherwise evade the body’s defence system. These can be made from recipients’ own cells or from donor cells, and have helped some people to make surprising recoveries.

But the excitement around these cancer immunotherapies — two researchers won a Nobel prize last year for pioneering them — has been tempered after several participants in US clinical trials died from side effects. Regulators around the world have moved slowly to approve the treatments for sale. There are hundreds of clinical trials in progress, but the US Food and Drug Administration has approved only three such immunotherapies so far, and the Chinese drug regulator has approved none.

Legal ambiguity
Before 2016, Chinese regulations for the sale of cell therapies were ambiguous, and many hospitals, especially military hospitals, sold the treatments to patients while safety and efficacy testing was still under way. Chinese doctors contacted by Nature, such as Ren Jun, an oncologist the Beijing Shijitan Hospital Cancer Center, estimate that roughly one million people paid for such procedures, making China one of the world’s largest markets for cancer immunotherapies.

But the market came under scrutiny when it was revealed that a university student with a rare cancer had paid more than 200,000 yuan (US$30,000) for an experimental immunotherapy, after seeing it promoted by a hospital on the internet. The treatment was unsuccessful, and the student later died. The government subsequently cracked down on hospitals selling cell therapies — although clinical trials in which participants do not pay for treatments were allowed to continue.

Prohibiting the sale of untested cell therapies was a good idea, says Ren. Hundreds of hospitals were offering these therapies without sufficient training in how to process or prepare cells, or adequate research to make sure that they worked, he says. “They would just open facilities and start taking blood from patients.”

But since the ban, hospitals have found it difficult to recruit participants for clinical trials, says Ren. New, clearer rules are necessary to encourage safe development of therapies, he says.

Gathering evidence
Under the proposed regulations, roughly 1,400 elite hospitals that provide specialist care and conduct medical research, known as Grade 3A hospitals, would be able to apply for a licence to sell cell therapies, after proving that they have expertise in processing the cells and running clinical trials.

Once the hospital was licensed, its review board would oversee clinical research of experimental therapies, with participants who did not pay. If the board were to decide that these investigations had produced enough evidence that a therapy was safe and effective, the hospital would be able to start selling it. Hospitals and companies without the special licence would still need the China Food and Drug Administration to approve their therapies, and would still require large-scale, controlled clinical trials.

Ren says the proposed measures are a practical way to control the quality of experimental therapies. He is confident that they would prevent treatments of unknown quality being promoted and sold, as happened before 2016. “They will make sure the facility, staff and equipment are good enough,” he says.

Not everyone agrees. “The proposed regulation is a bad idea,” says Michele Teng, who studies cancer immunotherapy at QIMR Berghofer. “It is critical that any new cellular therapy to be administered into patients demonstrates its safety and efficacy in phase III efficacy trials.”

Fast-tracked treatment
The regulations suggest that having large, well-funded facilities and trained medical staff is enough to allow these treatments to be sold, says Douglas Sipp, who studies cell therapy policies at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research in Kobe. But those things are not an adequate substitute for well-designed studies to determine whether a treatment is efficacious or not, he says.

The rules could also dissuade pharmaceutical companies from doing rigorous studies, he says: companies will have no incentive to conduct well-designed studies if they are forced to compete with hospitals that have “carte blanche to offer therapies of every kind”.

But Ren says that companies will work with hospitals to test their treatments, and that the therapies’ effectiveness will be measured using a combination of objective criteria — such as whether tumours have shrunk — and patient-reported outcomes.

Wang Yuedan, an immunologist at Peking University in Beijing, says the draft regulations give him confidence to resume planning clinical studies. He stopped clinical work on cellular immunotherapies more than a decade ago, because the lack of regulations meant that there was no way to tell which therapies worked and which did not.

But he still worries about the shortage of doctors with clinical-trial experience. Hospitals without enough qualified experts might ignore the regulations, or hospital review boards might mistakenly approve immunotherapies that aren’t safe for patients. “It could return to the previous state,” he says.
 
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
