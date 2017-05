Nation's medical imaging industry enters new era

China's medical imaging sector is growing at a rate of 30 percent annually, but the demand for superior medical treatment can not be met at present,

One of the priorities will be to manufacture high-tech equipment in China by domestic companies as patients are demanding state-of-the-art treatment techniques.

Home-made medical imaging equipment is going to be a future direction

there has been a rapid growth of Chinese patents covering the sector. The country now ranks third in terms of the number of medical imaging patents filed behind Japan and the United States.