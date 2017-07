The editorial in Global Times is the harshest yet by China’s state-controlled media since the face-off erupted early June in an area along the Sikkim border which China calls Donglang and is also known as Doklam plateau.The Global Times is known for its nationalistic outlook and frequently publishes anti-India editorials and articles.Read | China’s PLA warns India: ‘Learn lessons from 1962 defeat, stop clamouring for war’ Read | Is China punishing India for its Belt and Road stance while testing Modi and Trump? The Times referred to defence minister Arun Jaitley’s comments indicating that India was better prepared than in 1962, the editorial said: “Jaitley is right that the India of 2017 is different from that of 1962 -- India will suffer greater losses than in 1962 if it incites military conflicts”. The editorial also accused India of treating Bhutan as a “vassal state” and coercing Thimphu into supporting New Delhi.“...The Indian media claimed in recent days that New Delhi ‘shouldn’t abandon Bhutan’. India is humiliating the civilisation of the 21st century,” it said.In a separate editorial, China Daily, the other state-controlled English newspaper, said by “trespassing” into Chinese-controlled territory, “…India may be trying to make a point. It is reportedly worried that the Chinese road construction may represent a significant change in the status quo with serious security implications for India, according to its foreign ministry.”Read | War is possible if conflict with India is not handled properly: Chinese observers “But such worries could have been allayed through dialogue and consultation using the mechanisms that are already in place and which have long helped the two sides maintain peace and tranquility in the region since their short border war in 1962,” the China Daily said.“Perhaps its defeat in that war (1962) was too humiliating for some in the Indian military and that is why they are talking belligerently this time,” it said.“The trespassing by the Indian troops runs counter to the Indian government’s longstanding and rightful position. It should respect China’s territorial integrity and withdraw its troops back across the border,” the newspaper said.