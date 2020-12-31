China may just have doomed its trade deal with Europe

There is absolutely NO reason for any trade deals to be signed with China by nations of Europe or the Americas. Both lands can make everything they need. Just toss out the foreigners and we won't need as much.

Africans, on the other hand, would love Chinese trade deals. Africans should link those trade deals to the Chinese allowing immigration to and citizenship in China for African men.

Chinese need to stop being so racist towards Africans if it wants to trade with them.