China may ditch US Treasuries as decoupling risk looms: Global Times

China may ditch US Treasuries as tensions with US spike: Global Times
Beijing may gradually decrease its holdings of US Treasury bonds if tensions with Washington continue to escalate, according to the state-backed Global Times.
www.scmp.com
China could gradually cut its holdings of US Treasury securities by about 20 per cent to US$800 billion, the state-backed Global Times reported on Friday, as Beijing continues to weigh options to insulate itself from tensions with Washington.
China does not release data on the value of its US federal government bonds, but the latest figures from the US Department of the Treasury showed it held US$1.074 trillion worth at the end of June, making it America’s second largest foreign creditor after Japan.
China’s Development Research Centre, a think-tank under the State Council, said this week it was possible Washington might seize China’s holdings of US government securities if the bilateral relationship devolves into a full-on confrontation.
Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying by the Global Times that China will “gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about US$800 billion under normal circumstances”.
“But of course, China might sell all of its US bonds in an extreme case, like a military conflict,” he said.
Jing Sima, China strategist at BCA Research, a consultancy in global investment research and strategy, said that Beijing could look to Russia for steps in managing exposure to the US dollar amid threats Chinese banks could be cut off from the dollar payment system.
The Russian central bank has cut US Treasuries holdings to zero from US$175 billion in 2011.
“Beijing has clearly learned from Russia’s experience and countermeasure strategies,” Sima said.
Russia also established the System for Transfer of Financial Messages, the equivalent of the US-dominated SWIFT financial transfer system, after the US imposed sanctions on Russian banks and threatened to cut it from the SWIFT system following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Angus To, deputy head of research at ICBC International, said the sharp weakening of the US dollar amid historically low interest rates would make China more willing to sell its US Treasuries.