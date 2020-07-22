What's new

China may ditch US Treasuries as decoupling risk looms: Global Times

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,501
-13
8,753
Country
China
Location
China
www.scmp.com

China may ditch US Treasuries as tensions with US spike: Global Times

Beijing may gradually decrease its holdings of US Treasury bonds if tensions with Washington continue to escalate, according to the state-backed Global Times.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

China could gradually cut its holdings of US Treasury securities by about 20 per cent to US$800 billion, the state-backed Global Times reported on Friday, as Beijing continues to weigh options to insulate itself from tensions with Washington.

China does not release data on the value of its US federal government bonds, but the latest figures from the US Department of the Treasury showed it held US$1.074 trillion worth at the end of June, making it America’s second largest foreign creditor after Japan.

China’s Development Research Centre, a think-tank under the State Council, said this week it was possible Washington might seize China’s holdings of US government securities if the bilateral relationship devolves into a full-on confrontation.

Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying by the Global Times that China will “gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about US$800 billion under normal circumstances”.

“But of course, China might sell all of its US bonds in an extreme case, like a military conflict,” he said.

Jing Sima, China strategist at BCA Research, a consultancy in global investment research and strategy, said that Beijing could look to Russia for steps in managing exposure to the US dollar amid threats Chinese banks could be cut off from the dollar payment system.

The Russian central bank has cut US Treasuries holdings to zero from US$175 billion in 2011.

“Beijing has clearly learned from Russia’s experience and countermeasure strategies,” Sima said.

Russia also established the System for Transfer of Financial Messages, the equivalent of the US-dominated SWIFT financial transfer system, after the US imposed sanctions on Russian banks and threatened to cut it from the SWIFT system following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Angus To, deputy head of research at ICBC International, said the sharp weakening of the US dollar amid historically low interest rates would make China more willing to sell its US Treasuries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker US trade deficit with China wider than May 2016, when Donald Trump accused China of ‘greatest theft in history’ World Affairs 0
beijingwalker ‘We May Be Losing The Race’ For AI With China: Bob Work Americas 0
beijingwalker China may outmatch American military in missile development and shipbuilding, says US Defence Department report Americas 4
beijingwalker With New China Faceoff, India's Nightmare of a Two-Front War May Be Coming True World Affairs 59
beijingwalker China may replace subway train windows with transparent OLEDs China & Far East 3
Feng Leng Harboring illegal separatists may add obstacles to China-UK ties: ambassador World Affairs 1
S India must heed growing China-Pakistan intel-sharing. It may have aided Galwan clash Central & South Asia 9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India-China tensions at Depsang, a disengagement sticking point, began much before May Indian Defence Forum 3
The Ronin To check Bangladesh’s China drift, US may deport Mujib killing suspect Bangladesh Defence Forum 70
Feng Leng Beijing may target British companies if 10 Downing Street sanctions China China & Far East 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top