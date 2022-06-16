Published June 15, 2022 11:47am EDT​

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says ​

Experts say China already has reams of data on every American​

Internet-connected coffee makers are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to one researcher. (iStock)

Closeup espresso coffee machine. Automatic coffee maker with cup of cappuccino domestic household appliances

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31 : Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor listens during a briefing with members of President Trump's Coronavirus task force in the briefing room at the White House on Friday, Jan 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

