Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
CHINA MASSIVE FLOODS PLUS GERMANY TOO
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
Yesterday at 10:56 PM
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,009
0
8,475
Country
Location
Yesterday at 10:56 PM
#1
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,009
0
8,475
Country
Location
Yesterday at 11:09 PM
#2
also germany had flood
Last edited:
Yesterday at 11:15 PM
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,009
0
8,475
Country
Location
55 minutes ago
#3
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,009
0
8,475
Country
Location
34 minutes ago
#4
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,009
0
8,475
Country
Location
23 minutes ago
#5
Last edited:
18 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,009
0
8,475
Country
Location
16 minutes ago
#6
B
Beast
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,077
-39
58,306
Country
Location
7 minutes ago
#7
India too.... God wrath is coming on globe
Lets hope everybody are safe.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Azadkashmir
Similar threads
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
striver44
May 1, 2020
Replies
2
Views
737
Jun 5, 2021
rent4country
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
Daniel808
Mar 24, 2020
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Apr 2, 2020
Daniel808
Water situation in India is worse than in Pakistan
powastick
Oct 14, 2016
Replies
6
Views
730
Oct 14, 2016
third eye
The European Volunteer Movement of the Second World War
Desert Fox
Apr 8, 2015
2
Replies
18
Views
3K
Sep 9, 2017
Nilgiri
S
What if? 1939
samjok
Oct 21, 2011
Replies
6
Views
2K
Oct 22, 2011
lemurian
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Bangladesh Navy gets closer to finalizing multi-billion dollar frigate program
Latest: danger007
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
New world order , FATF and India
Latest: danger007
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Italy, UK and Sweden sign MoU on development of Tempest
Latest: Indos
5 minutes ago
Air Warfare
B
CHINA MASSIVE FLOODS PLUS GERMANY TOO
Latest: Beast
7 minutes ago
Members Club
Govt obtains 34pc more foreign loans in FY21
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: HostileInsurgent
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
use of Israeli pegasus by PML-N?
Latest: Path-Finder
11 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: Windjammer
Yesterday at 10:30 PM
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: iLION12345_1
Yesterday at 10:29 PM
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: Dazzler
Yesterday at 5:04 PM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
New world order , FATF and India
Latest: danger007
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Govt obtains 34pc more foreign loans in FY21
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Danish cartoonist whose image of the Prophet Mohammed sparked outrage that culminated in the Charlie Hebdo massacre dies aged 86 after long illness
Latest: Trailer23
15 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
N
Pakistan and the cold war
Latest: niaz
20 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
N
Turkey in Afganistan: Pak Support is Must
Latest: nahtanbob
21 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Italy, UK and Sweden sign MoU on development of Tempest
Latest: Indos
5 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Egypt to boost Rafale order by 100 Aircraft as it’s Su-35 failed to withstand Rafale’s SPECTRA electronic attacks
Latest: HostileInsurgent
12 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Turkey’s future unmanned aircraft MIUS to operate on LHD Anadolu
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
25 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Battle of Formigny 1450 - Hundred Years' War
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 10:45 PM
Military History & Tactics
Why China Has Deployed J-7 Fighters to Test Taiwan’s Defences
Latest: Genghis khan1
Yesterday at 1:54 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Bangladesh Navy gets closer to finalizing multi-billion dollar frigate program
Latest: danger007
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Afghan Propaganda:Pakistan’s vicious intensions regarding Wakhan corridor
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
26 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Bangladesh lifts COVID lockdown for Eid, experts warn of surge
Latest: SpaceMan18
39 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Featured
Afghan Army Chief to visit India next week amid ongoing conflict between Taliban and security forces
Latest: Saudang
42 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Reintegration into Western Society
Latest: TOTUU
Yesterday at 11:22 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom