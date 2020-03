China makes strides in science, tech capabilities

The report shows that in 2017, China spent $496 billion on research and development, following closely behind US R&D expenditures of $549 billion.

China's science and engineering publication has risen tenfold, from 5 percent of the world's total in 2000, to 21 percent in 2018. China's output in terms of absolute quantity exceeded the United States' output of 17 percent.

Publications receiving more citations is another indicator of impact and achievement. In that regard, China's index more than doubled, from 0.37 in 2000, to 1.1 in 2016, indicating rising impact in the science and engineering field.

US and the EU each produced more biomedical and health sciences articles than did China. However, China ranked No. 1 in the production of engineering articles —more than twice as many engineering articles as the US.

When it comes to value-added output of high R&D-intensive industries, the data showed that China also made impressive progress.

In 2018, China's output had grown to 21 percent, surpassing the European Union's 19 percent. The US continued to hold the No. 1 spot at 32 percent, down from 38 percent in 2000, primarily due to China's increased share.

When it comes to value-added output of medium-to-high R&D- intensive industries, China's output ranked No. 1, with 26 percent of the global total in 2018, up from 7 percent in 2003.

Data on patent families provide a broad unduplicated measure of global inventions. Based on the data, inventors in China accounted for about half (49 percent) of such patent families in 2018. Japan ranked No. 2 at 17.5 percent, and the US accounted for only 6.8 percent.