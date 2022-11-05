China makes significant breakthroughs in liquid engines, advancing construction of country’s aerospace industry, reusable launch vehicles



By Global TimesPublished: Nov 05, 2022 09:21 PM

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) made two breakthroughs in China's aerospace power systems within one day. The CASC Sixth Academy on Saturday successfully completed the first test of the country's self-developed largest-thrust vacuum liquid rocket engine which carries a maximum thrust of 500 tons after nearly 10 years of research and development, representing a significant breakthrough in key technologies, the Global Times has learned from the CASC.The thrust of the 500-ton liquid engine is more than four times that of the 120-ton liquid oxygen-kerosene engine that is currently in service in China. The success of the first test marks a milestone in the construction of China's aerospace industry, according to CASC.CASC also successfully completed another test for the first time for the country's largest-thrust vacuum liquid oxygen-methane engine with a maximum thrust of 80 tons, which is reusable, low-cost and high-performing.The engine has a broad application prospect. According to CASC, the success of the development of the engine lays the foundation for the development of China's reusable launch vehicles. The engine will be on display during Airshow China 2022 which will be held from November 8 to 13 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.