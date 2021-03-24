What's new

China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet

rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,074
-6
568
Country
United States
Location
United States
BEIJING — When China acknowledged this year that four of its soldiers had died fighting Indian forces on the two countries' disputed mountain border eight months prior, the irreverent blogger Little Spicy Pen Ball had questions.

"If the four [Chinese] soldiers died trying to rescue their fellow soldiers, then there must have been those who were not successfully rescued," he wrote on Feb. 19 to his 2.5 million followers on Weibo, a Chinese social media site. "This means the fatalities could not have just been four."

The day after, Qiu Ziming, the 38-year-old former newspaper journalist behind the blog, was detained and criminally charged. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to three years.

"Little Spicy Pen Ball maliciously slandered and degraded the heroes defending our country and the border," according to the annual work report published by the country's chief prosecutor office this month.

A contrite Qiu, sitting behind bars, called his actions "an obliteration of conscience" in a taped statement aired on the state broadcaster's prime-time news show on March 1.


Qiu's is the first case to be tried under a sweeping new criminal law that took effect March 1. The new law penalizes "infringing on the reputation and honor of revolutionary heroes." At least six other people have been detained or charged with defaming "martyrs." The government uses the terms "revolutionary heroes" and "martyrs" for anyone it memorializes for their sacrifice for the Communist Party.

The detentions typify the stricter controls over online speech under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which have deterred nearly all open dissent in the country. The new law even seeks to criminalize speech made outside China.

www.npr.org

China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet

Weibo users face criminal charges after online comments — made in and outside China — casting doubt on the casualty number the Chinese government reported months after a brawl with Indian soldiers.
www.npr.org www.npr.org


@flowerfan2020 @beijingwalker @FairAndUnbiased @Beast @tower9
 
Last edited:
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,482
9
4,659
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
not a surprise

they are the same people who tried to cover up and mis guide the world after COVID

3 million are dead and China said they dont know what happened

no worries at least we take action against them when we have time and when we can, Multiple Carrier Strikes Groups are leaving many countries in the summer, imagine we woke up in 2040 or 2050 it would have been too late

things happen for good reasons
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,074
-6
568
Country
United States
Location
United States
Look at that, when the Chinese people questioned the CCP fakery about how many died, they made it a crime to question the CCP overlords. And you think these Chinese PDF'ers have any credibility? They are just sheep paid to say what they are told, hoping to earn social points to please their CCP masters
 
Last edited:
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,905
-1
6,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aziqbal said:
not a surprise

they are the same people who tried to cover up and mis guide the world after COVID

3 million are dead and China said they dont know what happened

no worries at least we take action against them when we have time and when we can, Multiple Carrier Strikes Groups are leaving many countries in the summer, imagine we woke up in 2040 or 2050 it would have been too late

things happen for good reasons
Click to expand...
Stupid western propaganda. I remember the propaganda of WMDs before iraq invasion.
And whats with "we" this and "we" that, are u a westerner? Maybe an emigrated one, well then remove the Pakistani flags. Brown saabs more loyal to west than own country, nothing new.
rent4country said:
Look at that, when their people questioned their fakery about how many died, they made it a crime to question the CCP overlords.
Click to expand...
The same way the rat PM banned any media from kashmir and banned all reporting. Even didn't let opposition leader visit.
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,074
-6
568
Country
United States
Location
United States
TNT said:
Stupid western propaganda. I remember the propaganda of WMDs before iraq invasion.
And whats with "we" this and "we" that, are u a westerner? Maybe an emigrated one, well then remove the Pakistani flags. Brown saabs more loyal to west than own country, nothing new.


The same way the rat PM banned any media from kashmir and banned all reporting. Even didn't let opposition leader visit.
Click to expand...
I'll put you down as pro-Uyghur genocide_ because you can point to others doing something wrong too. That's what you are unabashedly stating. 'Look - Look over there ...someone else did something wrong in Kashmir, so the Chinese are okay to do it too'.

Psst if I remember the articles here from that time, the Kashmir state media ban was temporary. Don't let that distinction stop you from expressing your adulation for the Chinese under every circumstance.
 
Last edited:
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
3,249
0
3,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
rent4country said:
BEIJING — When China acknowledged this year that four of its soldiers had died fighting Indian forces on the two countries' disputed mountain border eight months prior, the irreverent blogger Little Spicy Pen Ball had questions.

"If the four [Chinese] soldiers died trying to rescue their fellow soldiers, then there must have been those who were not successfully rescued," he wrote on Feb. 19 to his 2.5 million followers on Weibo, a Chinese social media site. "This means the fatalities could not have just been four."

The day after, Qiu Ziming, the 38-year-old former newspaper journalist behind the blog, was detained and criminally charged. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to three years.

"Little Spicy Pen Ball maliciously slandered and degraded the heroes defending our country and the border," according to the annual work report published by the country's chief prosecutor office this month.

A contrite Qiu, sitting behind bars, called his actions "an obliteration of conscience" in a taped statement aired on the state broadcaster's prime-time news show on March 1.


Qiu's is the first case to be tried under a sweeping new criminal law that took effect March 1. The new law penalizes "infringing on the reputation and honor of revolutionary heroes." At least six other people have been detained or charged with defaming "martyrs." The government uses the terms "revolutionary heroes" and "martyrs" for anyone it memorializes for their sacrifice for the Communist Party.

The detentions typify the stricter controls over online speech under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which have deterred nearly all open dissent in the country. The new law even seeks to criminalize speech made outside China.

www.npr.org

China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet

Weibo users face criminal charges after online comments — made in and outside China — casting doubt on the casualty number the Chinese government reported months after a brawl with Indian soldiers.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
Click to expand...
Typical...


TNT said:
Stupid western propaganda. I remember the propaganda of WMDs before iraq invasion.
And whats with "we" this and "we" that, are u a westerner? Maybe an emigrated one, well then remove the Pakistani flags. Brown saabs more loyal to west than own country, nothing new.


The same way the rat PM banned any media from kashmir and banned all reporting. Even didn't let opposition leader visit.
Click to expand...
You sound like PakistanForever with that WMD story LOL

Btw, this news is real......is the sky being blue also western propaganda?? :lol:
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,905
-1
6,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aziqbal said:
ignore TNT he's just another one of those fake Chinese fanboy acting like a Pakistani
Click to expand...
I am acting like Pakistani? Or is it u acting like a Pakistani??
O bhai agar Pakistani ho aur goro ne visa de dia tho itna bhi wafadar honey ki zaroorat nahi.
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
3,249
0
3,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TNT said:
Should i enlist u as the RSS rat that actually cares and worries about muslims? Except indian muslims?
Click to expand...
Enlist at the local CCP HQ.......give up Islam.....praying and keeping a beard.

Drink alcohol to prove loyalty to the party. Sleep with some Uyghurs....eat their organs...

Maybe post on PDF how great China is while wearing a mask to stop that Beijing smog from giving you lung cancer?? :lol:
TNT said:
I am acting like Pakistani? Or is it u acting like a Pakistani??
O bhai agar Pakistani ho aur goro ne visa de dia tho itna bhi wafadar honey ki zaroorat nahi.
Click to expand...
Aik Chawal Kisaan nay loan kiya day diya aur sarak bana di....... aur tum log aus ki chauti lul chusnay baith gai ho internet par...

:lol:
 
Last edited:
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,905
-1
6,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Itachi said:
Btw, this news is real......is the sky being blue also western propaganda?? :lol:
Click to expand...
Fool me once, shame on u, foot me twice, no way, we Pakistanis have been a target of western along with indian propaganda and we know how they twist things. Now all that propaganda machine on steroids is targeting china. I remember how Pakistan was the biggest terrorist supporter and failed state and doomed country and oppressing women and what not. It was all propaganda and lies, and now china is the target.
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
3,249
0
3,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TNT said:
Fool me once, shame on u, foot me twice, no way, we Pakistanis have been a target of western along with indian propaganda and we know how they twist things. Now all that propaganda machine on steroids is targeting china. I remember how Pakistan was the biggest terrorist supporter and failed state and doomed country and oppressing women and what not. It was all propaganda and lies, and now china is the target.
Click to expand...
Man...you guys get fooled all the time.....this is like the 10th time or something...

You're putting China above fellow Muslims...that's all I care about ma dude. Allah will ask you on the Day of Judgement.

I and others will continue supporting Uyghurs like we support Palestinians, Kashmiris and Rohingya's. You can keep simping for China. Be first in line to learn Chinese too...

Be sure to visit China too and see how it's really like...

Then talk to me. :enjoy:
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,905
-1
6,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Itachi said:
Aik Chawal Kisaan nay loan kiya day diya aur sarak bana...... di aur tum log aus ki chauti lul chusnay baith gai ho internet par...
Click to expand...
Tu tum kyu goray aur kaalay ka bara lul chusnay baith gaye ho??? Visa de dia isliye? 😂
Pakistan ko zyada loan west ne dia hay, china ne nahi, jugat k liye bhi aqal chaahiye ullu.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

C
China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet
Replies
0
Views
126
Cheepek
C
Vanguard One
China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet
Replies
0
Views
300
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
15K
Oldman1
O
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom