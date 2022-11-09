China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time​

China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time /PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 15th annual QS World University Rankings: Asia—the largest-ever—featuring 760...

08 нояб, 2022, 10:00 GMTLONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 15th annual—the largest-ever—featuring 760 universities: 61% declining, 14% improving, 15% unchanged and 10% brand-new.Peking University claims Asia's top spot, breaking the National University of Singapore's four-year run in first. NUS falls to second while Tsinghua University comes third. China-Mainland has the most universities ranked, (128), followed by India (118) and Japan (106).Ben Sowter QS Senior Vice-President said: "China's sustained and substantial investment in higher education underpins today's success, with Peking University named Asia's best and Tsinghua University third-best. Singapore continues to punch above its weigh, with two top-5 universities.Some Asian higher education systems face challenges due to declining population."