What's new

China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,802
-12
94,739
Country
China
Location
China

China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time​

QS World University Rankings Logo


08 нояб, 2022, 10:00 GMT

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 15th annual QS World University Rankings: Asia—the largest-ever—featuring 760 universities: 61% declining, 14% improving, 15% unchanged and 10% brand-new.

Peking University claims Asia's top spot, breaking the National University of Singapore's four-year run in first. NUS falls to second while Tsinghua University comes third. China-Mainland has the most universities ranked, (128), followed by India (118) and Japan (106).

微信图片_20221109102516.png

Ben Sowter QS Senior Vice-President said: "China's sustained and substantial investment in higher education underpins today's success, with Peking University named Asia's best and Tsinghua University third-best. Singapore continues to punch above its weigh, with two top-5 universities.

Some Asian higher education systems face challenges due to declining population."

www.prnewswire.com

China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time

/PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 15th annual QS World University Rankings: Asia—the largest-ever—featuring 760...
www.prnewswire.com www.prnewswire.com
 
M

mili

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2022
323
0
356
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
WTF ... Universiti Malaya higher than Jiao Tong & many other HK, SK, Jp universities ?!!
I hope it's true.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,784
-15
1,792
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Why asian universities have to be ranked by the bigots in Europe with their own agenda.

The Indian univesities are just to fill up the list as shown none of them showed up in the top 20 univesities eventhogh many ASEAN countries made the top 20.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US declines across all metrics in latest global university rankings, China’s impressive improvement
Replies
8
Views
442
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100
2
Replies
17
Views
961
CHN Bamboo
CHN Bamboo
M
WSJ: China’s Universities Rise in World Rankings as American Schools Continue to Falter
Replies
6
Views
236
etylo
E
beijingwalker
China outnumbers the U.S. for the first time in this ranking of the world’s ‘best’ universities
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
Chinese universities are gaining ground on American institutions in a ‘shift in the global knowledge economy’. Here’s what’s driving the change
Replies
0
Views
142
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom