China-made tunnel boring machines to help subway construction in Paris

2019-12-06 19:24:50



ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Two large shield tunneling machines rolled off the production line Wednesday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, and will be exported to France for the construction of Paris Metro Line 16.



With a diameter of 9.86 meters and an overall length of about 115 meters, the two wide earth pressure balance shield tunnel boring machines were produced by the Zhengzhou-headquartered China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG).