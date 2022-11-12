China-made tunnel-boring machine to export to Türkiye China-made tunnel-boring machine to export to Türkiye-

TIANJIN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A China-made large tunnel-boring machine has recently rolled off the production line in north China's Tianjin Municipality, heading for Türkiye in December.With 11.16 meters in diameter, the tunnel-boring machine, independently developed and produced by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group (Tianjin) Co., Ltd (CREG), will be the largest one in diameter exported from China to Türkiye, according to the company.The machine will function in a Turkish drainage tunnel project to provide water for farming and residents and improve locals' living standards. Its fire resistance, explosion-proof, and stability have been strengthened as the tunnel is located in a stratum with high concentration of gas under complex geological conditions, to ensure the safety during the excavations.Tunnel-boring machines made by CREG have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions for major projects. These countries include France and Lebanon, said Zhao Hua, the chairman of CREG, adding that the China-made tunnel-boring machines are actively serving tunnel construction projects globally. ■Turkey needs Chinese technology. isn't it?