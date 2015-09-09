What's new

China-made operating system UOS releases first version

Beidou2020

China-made UOS adapted to popular software, first step to replace Windows
2019-12-13 15:39:37 GMT+8 | cnTechPost

China-made UOS adapted to popular software, first step to replace Windows-cnTechPost


Unity Operating System (UOS), an operating system developed by China-based software designers, is fully adapting to industry chain partners, Zhang Muliang, deputy general manager of Union Tech, said at an event recently.


Union Tech has included a list of adaptations on the official website, including 360 safe browsers, Firefox, Chrome and other popular software that have been adapted.

At present, Union Tech has launched extensive and in-depth cooperation with Loongson, Feiteng, Shenwei, Kunpeng, Zhaoxin, Haiguang and other manufacturers, and has launched all-round compatibility with mainstream domestic device manufacturers and hundreds of software manufacturers.

They also hopes that more partners can participate in the adaptation work of the unified operating system UOS.

UOS is divided into desktop version and server version. The desktop version uses an independently developed desktop environment.

The system can support domestic CPU platforms such as x86, Loongson, Shenwei, ARM, etc., and can replace the Microsoft Windows operating system to meet the needs of different users for office, life, and entertainment.

UOS and Loongson have been working closely through several months. Compatibility and adaptation have been completed. Recently, the unified operating system official website has been launched, and users can go and download.

You can also download the installation packages from here: Download UOS, China-made operating system

Earlier reports said that the official website of the UOS has been launched, and UOS external testing and opening plans have been released. Now UOS has fully adapted to Loongson desktop computers and servers.

The UOS Loongson version has been applied to Loongson 3A3000 series, Loongson 3B3000 series, 3A4000 series, and Loongson 3B4000 series. Loongson computer is based on 64-bit Loongson 3 CPU, which can meet the performance requirements of daily office, word processing, Internet access, audio and video playback, and 3D applications.
A large number of complete machine manufacturers have already produced Loongson computers and introduced them to the market.

China-made operating system UOS releases first version - cnTechPost

Unity Operating System (UOS), an in-house developed operating system by China-based software designers including NewStart, Wuhan Deepin Technology and stated-owned CEC, has made the first version available.
UOS is the paid version. The free version is available on deepin.org

BTW, I recently tried QQ Browser (by Tencent). It's really cool. I especially liked the animations on error pages. Makes Microsoft Edge, FireFox, etc. looked like designed by retards in comparison.

Same goes for UOS/Deepin. Those animations when u click an icon are really cool. Makes using Windows, Linux, etc. seemed like for dullards in comparison...
 
