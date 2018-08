China-made mobile phones gain popularity in Russia

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei surpassed Apple in sales during the second quarter of 2018, becoming the sales champion of Russia

sales of China-made smartphones in Russia during the first half of 2018 grew by half.

Huawei has become the mobile phone sales champion of Russia, taking up 24.6 percent of the market share

the products high quality alongside brilliant customer service, successful localization and accurate marketing strategy all contribute to Huawei’s success.

Huawei’s mobile phones do not automatically power off at low temperatures, which helped the brand stand out in a country known for its cold weather, Ou noted.