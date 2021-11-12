beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 41,218
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China-made metro train begins trial run in Turkey's Istanbul, the fastest metro line in Turkey
A metro line linking central Istanbul with Istanbul Airport has begun its trial operation with China-made vehicles. The line, due to open next year, will be the fastest metro line in Turkey.
A metro line linking central Istanbul with Istanbul Airport has begun its trial operation with China-made vehicles. The line, due to open next year, will be the fastest metro line in Turkey.